OceanaGold Announces Significant Intercepts at Golden Point Within the Macraes Goldfield in New Zealand

MELBOURNE, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corp. (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its extensive exploration program at its Golden Point exploration target at the Macraes Gold Mine located on the South Island of New Zealand (Figure 1).

This release follows the update provided to the market on 22 October 2018 ("October 2018 update") and results herein reflect activity completed after this date.

Selection of Significant Drill Results at Golden Point*

29.0 metres @ 6.38 g/t Au

13.0 metres @ 7.11 g/t Au

12.0 metres @ 6.73 g/t Au

8.0 metres @ 8.38 g/t Au

19.0 metres @ 3.21 g/t Au

6.0 metres @ 9.58 g/t Au

25.0 metres @ 2.28 g/t Au

14.0 metres @ 3.98 g/t Au

14.0 metres @ 3.89 g/t Au

10.0 metres @ 5.42 g/t Au

12.0 metres @ 4.49 g/t Au

* downhole length as not possible to determine true width

Mick Wilkes, President and CEO of OceanaGold said, "We are very encouraged by the latest significant intercepts at Golden Point that give us increased confidence to advance this opportunity. We are working on a technical and economic study for the Golden Point area with the view of establishing a new underground operation. Exploration across the Macraes Goldfield is also an important part of our strategy to further increase the mine life for the Macraes operation."

"The Macraes Gold Mine is one of the most efficiently run operations globally with a proven track record for its environment management performance. Since its inception in 1990, Macraes Gold Mine has produced approximately five million ounces of gold and it currently has a Measured and Indicated Resource of 3.32 Moz of gold and Inferred Resource of 0.94 Moz of gold."

"Macraes has delivered significant socio-economic benefits to the Otago Region and has been one of the largest employers on the South Island of New Zealand, particularly in rural communities. Increases to the mine life through opportunities such as Golden Point would add value for shareholders and deliver additional economic benefits for the region."

In the Golden Point and Round Hill areas, 79 holes for 20,382 metres have been drilled since October 2018. The drilling programs infilled and extended the mineralised zones east of both Golden Point and Round Hill (Table 1, Figure 2 & 3). Drill results continue to highlight the down-plunge potential of the deposits and remain open at depth.

A 2019 resource definition drilling program was completed at Golden Point for a proposed underground development decoupled from the Round Hill project. To-date, 77 holes for 19,567 metres have been drilled which includes down-dip extensional drilling. Significant mineralisation (>15 gram metres) was intercepted in 51 holes (Table 1, Figure 2 and Figure 3) with grades and widths that support underground mining. Recent gold intercepts include 29.0 metres @ 6.38 g/t Au (including 6.0 metres @ 15.54 g/t Au), 13.0 metres @ 7.11 g/t Au (including 5.0 metres @ 14.59 g/t Au), 12.0 metres @ 6.73 g/t Au (including 3.2 metres @ 19.32 g/t Au), 8.0 metres @ 8.38 g/t Au (including 3.2 metres @ 15.89 g/t Au), 19.0 metres @ 3.21 g/t Au (including 3.2 metres @ 13.15 g/t Au), 6.0 metres @ 9.58 g/t Au including (2.85 metres @ 18.77 g/t Au) and 25.0 metres @ 2.28 g/t Au (including 3.8 metres @ 7.31 g/t Au).

These recent results will be incorporated into an updated resource estimates (for open pit and underground mining) to be completed later this year. The updated resource estimates and subsequent open pit and underground optimisations will provide the basis for the life of mine planning process and advancement of the Round Hill Project.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts at Macraes since October 2018 update

Hole ID East# North# Collar RL Azi# Dip From To Down

Hole** Gold

Grade* Deposit (metres) (metres) (metres) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) DDH7119 70931.82 15801.93 412.35 330 -78 331 345 14 1.71 Golden Pt DDH7127 70223.5 15772.67 411.49 71 -90 95 108 13 3.68 Golden Pt DDH7167 70660.07 15976.32 355.44 134 -74 196 209 13 2.09 Golden Pt DDH7167 70660.07 15976.32 355.44 134 -74 217 222 5 3.19 Golden Pt DDH7185 70399.57 15766.23 452.51 262 -75 171 188 17 1.21 Golden Pt DDH7185 70399.57 15766.23 452.51 262 -75 197 210 13 2.74 Golden Pt DDH7185 70399.57 15766.23 452.51 262 -75 238 250 12 2.40 Golden Pt DDH7186 70665 15979 356 203 -66 186 205 19 1.31 Golden Pt DDH7201 70397.31 15764.6 452.48 230 -83 195 207 12 6.73 Golden Pt DDH7202 70588.45 15983.65 359.9 183 -77 175 181 6 9.58 Golden Pt DDH7226 70463.62 15967.62 359.62 0 -90 143 153 10 2.25 Golden Pt DDH7233 70456.98 15727.67 446.52 269 -65 164.3 184.3 20 2.78 Golden Pt DDH7233 70456.98 15727.67 446.52 269 -65 198.3 227.3 29 6.38 Golden Pt DDH7233 70456.98 15727.67 446.52 269 -65 245.3 256.3 11 4.92 Golden Pt DDH7261 70485.35 15677.76 448.47 241 -72 242.4 267.4 25 1.55 Golden Pt DDH7262 70597.23 15756.08 460.34 71 -90 298.5 313.5 15 1.49 Golden Pt DDH7320 70308.87 15788.59 449.9 265 -85 188 192 4 4.63 Golden Pt DDH7351 70464.95 15833.21 427.87 251 -68 168 179 11 1.86 Golden Pt DDH7351 70464.95 15833.21 427.87 251 -68 230 239 9 2.27 Golden Pt DDH7360 70466.32 15833.48 427.85 272 -80 222 227 5 6.06 Golden Pt DDH7361 70517.98 15774.21 442.21 300 -80 247 254 7 2.36 Golden Pt DDH7375 70411.12 15826.36 429.831 250 -73 163.1 172.1 9 2.82 Golden Pt DDH7375 70411.12 15826.36 429.831 250 -73 221.1 231.1 10 2.11 Golden Pt DDH7376 70449.42 15701.75 448.901 270 -78 229 243 14 3.89 Golden Pt DDH7380 70538.05 15743.36 447.071 283 -80 253 263 10 2.08 Golden Pt DDH7396 70537.97 15743.27 447.083 250 -76 250 263 13 1.83 Golden Pt DDH7400 70407.45 15823.43 431.5 305 -85 167 173 6 5.42 Golden Pt DDH7401 70447.49 15703.23 448.885 258 -69 161 181 20 3.32 Golden Pt DDH7401 70447.49 15703.23 448.885 258 -69 243 262 19 3.21 Golden Pt DDH7402 70410.52 15824.12 431.484 225 -75 160 170 10 5.42 Golden Pt DDH7402 70410.52 15824.12 431.484 225 -75 175 189.7 14.7 1.95 Golden Pt DDH7402 70410.52 15824.12 431.484 225 -75 222.7 232.7 10 2.23 Golden Pt DDH7410 70453.71 15749.87 444.952 265 -85 227.1 236.1 9 3.96 Golden Pt DDH7415 70258.49 15701.36 419.312 104 -71 149 159 10 1.50 Golden Pt DDH7420 70408.25 15823.79 431.544 275 -70 168 183 15 1.00 Golden Pt DDH7435 70311.46 15787 449.969 215 -82 182.95 192.95 10 2.47 Golden Pt DDH7445 70404.1 15764.11 452.394 260 -69 182 203 21 1.55 Golden Pt DDH7455 70449.34 15701.57 449.038 225 -67 157.95 163.95 6 3.82 Golden Pt DDH7455 70449.34 15701.57 449.038 225 -67 217.95 230.95 13 1.21 Golden Pt DDH7465 70402.01 15766.98 452.397 220 -66 177 202 25 2.28 Golden Pt DDH7465 70402.01 15766.98 452.397 220 -66 209 219 10 1.83 Golden Pt DDH7465 70402.01 15766.98 452.397 220 -66 250 255 5 5.27 Golden Pt DDH7476 70485.01 15678.4 448.448 233 -70 226 238 12 1.86 Golden Pt DDH7485 70737.22 15949.87 355.425 145 -90 206.6 218.6 12 4.49 Golden Pt DDH7495 70737.38 15950.12 355.389 145 -72 232 244 12 2.80 Golden Pt DDH7500 70684.62 15825.84 434.51 254 -88 274 287 13 1.67 Golden Pt DDH7513 70737.84 15949.37 355.397 220 -70 203 220 17 1.69 Golden Pt DDH7521 70683.48 15821.63 434.773 315 -82 270.9 287.45 16.55 1.50 Golden Pt DDH7522 70765 15793 433 290 -75 287 299 12 2.12 Golden Pt DDH7523 70735.01 15950.81 355.45 180 -78 212 227 15 1.64 Golden Pt DDH7535 70659.95 15976.29 357.203 180 -68 198 219 21 1.47 Golden Pt DDH7550 70524 15953 363 193 -65 173 181 8 8.38 Golden Pt DDW7322 70581.39 15828.63 439.38 288 -75 249 254 5 6.18 Golden Pt DDW7470 70589.76 15789.44 447.186 240 -83 269 279 10 1.70 Golden Pt RCD7111 70764.73 15697.32 442.19 280 -90 303.05 313.05 10 2.08 Golden Pt RCD7115 70250.24 15722.32 416.29 71 -90 92 102 10 2.45 Golden Pt RCD7115 70250.24 15722.32 416.29 71 -90 135.2 142.2 7 2.42 Golden Pt RCD7115 70250.24 15722.32 416.29 71 -90 161.2 175.2 14 3.98 Golden Pt RCD7118 70197.07 15808.76 406.8 50 -64 96 110 14 2.04 Golden Pt RCH7109 70172.11 15817.02 406 71 -90 88 100 12 3.30 Golden Pt RCH7117 70222.39 15776.57 410.5 71 -90 95 109 14 3.53 Golden Pt RCH7120 70245.14 15749.39 414.17 71 -90 93 104 11 3.75 Golden Pt RCH7120 70245.14 15749.39 414.17 71 -90 136 141 5 7.34 Golden Pt RCH7120 70245.14 15749.39 414.17 71 -90 153 166 13 7.11 Golden Pt RCH7121 70180.36 15770.09 404.52 71 -90 95 99 4 7.13 Golden Pt RCH7122 70190 15788 410 40 -80 95 108 13 1.88 Golden Pt RCH7123 70230.15 15777.89 411.49 40 -74 94 103 9 2.84 Golden Pt RCH7123 70230.15 15777.89 411.49 40 -74 138 144 6 3.70 Golden Pt RCH7123 70230.15 15777.89 411.49 40 -74 149 159 10 3.83 Golden Pt





# Macraes Gold Project Grid * Assays bottom cut 0.4g/t Au, allowing a maximum of 5m of internal dilution ** downhole length as not possible to determine true width



All drill data in relation to Macraes can be found on the Company's website at http://www.oceanagold.com/investor-centre/filings/. In line with ASX listing requirements, OceanaGold has appended the information required by JORC Table 1 for Macraes exploration results to its ASX announcement. JORC Table 1 is not required under National Instrument 43-101. Readers are referred to the ASX website at www.asx.com.au or the OceanaGold website at www.oceanagold.com to view JORC Table 1.

