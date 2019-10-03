Melkior Announces October Carscallen Drill Program

October 3, 2019 - TheNewswire - Timmins, Ontario - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior") (TSXV:MKR) (OTC:MKRIF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of NPLH Drilling for a first phase 1200 meter drill program in Carscallen Township that will commence in mid-October. This first phase of drilling will follow up on historical intercepts of 3.33 g/t Au over 4.5 meters in drill hole CAR-45-2010 within the Zam Zam zone and 14.21 g/t Au over 2.9 meters in drill hole WKD-07-6B within the Shenkman zone. The holes will validate earlier interpretive work and are designed to target several stacked en echelon vein systems.

This initial drill phase will also follow up on earlier intercepts within the mafic volcanics which underly approximately 200 to 300 meters of the Carsallen granodiorite. The stacked series of vein systems are believed to be epigenetic or late crosscutting structures that continue at depth into the mafic volcanics. Here, gold grades and widths may improve significantly as indicated by earlier drill hole CAR-80-2012 which intersected 51.9 g/t Au over 3.7 meters from 533.0 to 536.7 meters within the mafic volcanics. A deeper drill hole will be planned as follow up on this intercept to validate continuity of the deeper lying gold system. Positive drill results may allow for a resource estimate by an independent external consulting group to determine the economic potential of all zones drilled to date in the Carscallen project.

Jim Deluce, CEO of Melkior remarks, "We are looking forward to the drill program commencing shortly at the Carscallen project. The drilling is targeted to prove continuity between historical drill results and move closer to establishing a resource estimate on all zones drilled to date."

