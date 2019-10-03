Rockridge Resources Appoints Mark Tommasi as Strategic Advisor

VANCOUVER, Oct. 03, 2019 - Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ROCK) (“Rockridge”) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mark Tommasi has joined the Company as a Strategic Advisor to assist Rockridge’s management team with its capital markets and corporate strategy going forward.



Mr. Tommasi is a former investment advisor and has served as a senior officer, director and financier of numerous public and private companies in both the United States and Canada. Mr. Tommasi has over 25 years of experience in the following: corporate development, equity, private equity and venture capital financing, IPO’s and private placements, marketing, investor relations as well as board and committee activities in junior agriculture, technology, exploration, and oil and gas companies. He played an integral role in the corporate marketing team that successfully attained TSX Venture 50 ranking for two consecutive years and is a member of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada. His expertise in the Canadian capital markets will be invaluable to the company as Rockridge endeavours to create shareholder value through new mineral discoveries and the advancement of projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

About Rockridge Resources Ltd.

Rockridge Resources is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada, specifically copper and base metal projects. The Company's flagship project is the Knife Lake Project located in Saskatchewan, which is ranked as the #3 mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute. The project hosts the Knife Lake deposit, which is a VMS, near-surface copper-cobalt-gold-silver-zinc deposit open along strike and at depth. There is strong discovery potential in and around the deposit area as well as at regional targets on the 85,196-hectare property. Furthermore, the Company’s Raney Gold Project is a high-grade gold exploration project located in the same greenstone belt that hosts the world class Timmins and Kirkland Lake lode gold mining camps. Rockridge’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

