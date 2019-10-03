Menü Artikel
Newmont Goldcorp announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

2019-10-03

Newmont Goldcorp Corp. (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont Goldcorp or the Company) today announced it will report third quarter 2019 operations and financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 and will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the same day. The earnings call will also be carried on the Company’s website.

Conference Call Details

Dial-In Number

855.209.8210

Intl Dial-In Number

412.317.5213

Conference Name

Newmont Goldcorp

Replay Number

877.344.7529

Intl Replay Number

412.317.0088

Replay Access Code

10135340

Webcast Details
Title: Newmont Goldcorp Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call
URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2081824/9E09235073424C45464B12515D1A09CE

The third quarter 2019 results will be available before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.newmontgoldcorp.com. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company’s website.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Goldcorp is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont Goldcorp is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont Goldcorp was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.



Contact

Media Contact
Omar Jabara
303.837.5114
omar.jabara@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Jessica Largent
303.837.5484
jessica.largent@newmont.com


