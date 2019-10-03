Euro Manganese Inc. Appoints European Investor Relations Firm

VANCOUVER, Oct. 03, 2019 - Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V/ASX: EMN) (“EMN” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has contracted with AXINO GmbH (“AXINO”) for investor relations services in Europe, including assisting in disseminating press releases, increasing investor awareness amongst the retail and institutional investment community in Europe and the overall marketing of the Company. AXINO provides investor relations services for publicly-traded companies, including marketing, media and event management services, and is headquartered in Stuttgart (Esslingen), Germany. The contract is for a period of six months, commencing October 1, 2019, after which the parties will discuss the terms of any extension. The Company’s anticipated total cost for these services is €20,000 payable over the initial term. AXINO has no direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities.



About Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a Canadian mineral resource company, whose principal focus is advancing the evaluation and development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project, in which it holds a 100% interest. The proposed Project entails re-processing a significant manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings, strategically located in the Czech Republic. EMN’s goal is to become a leading, competitive and environmentally superior primary producer of Ultra-High-Purity Manganese Products in the heart of Europe, serving both the lithium-ion battery industry, as well as producers of specialty steel and aluminum alloys.

