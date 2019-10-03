Redstar Gold Announces Board Changes

Vancouver, Canada - TheNewswire - Oct 3rd, 2019 - Redstar Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC) ("Redstar" or the "Company") announces an addition to its Board.

As voted by the shareholders, Mr. Patrick Chidley joined the Company as a Director effective 25 September 2019. Mr. Chidley is currently a partner with 3ppm LP, a US based investment group focused on mining industry private equity and venture capital opportunities. Mr. Chidley is also a partner and director of several other mining industry companies, including 3ppb LLC, a management consulting firm providing specialist advice and services in the corporate development field to mining and exploration companies, and Gemdale Ltd, a private mineral exploration company operating in Europe. Mr. Chidley has over 25 years' experience in mining and mining finance, extensive evaluation and investing experience in broking, (as a leading gold industry analyst with HSBC), in investment management with USAA Investment Management Company and in investment banking and commodities. He started his career as a mining and exploration geologist in Southern Africa. He holds a CFA, a BSc. in Mining Geology (Royal School of Mines, Imperial College, London) and an MS in Mineral Economics (Penn State University). Ms. Mitchell will continue as a consultant to the Company.

Jacques Vaillancourt, Executive Chairman of Redstar stated: "We are very pleased that Patrick is joining Redstar's Board of Directors. Patrick's depth of experience across many areas of the mining industry will strengthen the Board even further and provide Redstar with valuable guidance and insight as we continue to move the company forward and grow our business. Additionally, we are very appreciative of Susan Mitchell's contribution to the proper governance, guidance and strategy of the Company during her time on the Board".

About RedStar Gold Corp.

Redstar is a well-financed junior exploration company, with an experienced, supportive institutional shareholder base, no debt, and is focused on high-grade gold exploration and advancing its high-grade Unga Gold Project in Alaska. The 100% controlled Unga Gold Project is an intermediate sulfidation epithermal high-grade gold project on a district scale, with the property encompassing 240km2, and containing multiple high-grade gold zones drilled or identified at surface. The former Apollo-Sitka gold mine, located on the southern Apollo-Sitka Trend, was Alaska's first underground gold mine and the site of historic high-grade (~10 g/t Au) gold production. The Unga Gold Project can be reached by daily flights from Anchorage to Popof Island landing on a one mile long paved airstrip. There is also a deep-water port on Popof, a moderate climate due to its location at N55? latitude and next to year-round tidewater. In addition, Redstar owns approximately 5 million shares of NV Gold Corp. (TSXV: NVX) and 30% of the Newman Todd Gold Project, in Red Lake, Ontario, Canada.

For additional information please contact:

Jacques Vaillancourt

Chairman

Tel: +44.780.226.8247

Email: jvaillancourt@redstargold.com

John Gray

President

Tel.: +44.747.068.6474

Email: j.gray@redstargold.com

