Hudbay Announces Board Chair Appointment

TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2019 - HudBay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced the appointment of Stephen A. Lang as Chair of the company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Lang has over 40 years of experience in the mining industry, including engineering, development and production at gold, copper, coal and platinum group metals operations. He was Chief Executive Officer of Centerra Gold Inc. from 2008 to 2012 and served as Centerra’s Board Chair from 2012 to 2019. Mr. Lang has also held senior operating positions at Stillwater Mining Company, Barrick Gold Corp., Rio Algom Limited and Kinross Mining Corporation. Mr. Lang holds a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master's degree in mining engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla.



“We are very pleased that Stephen Lang is joining our Board as Chair as Hudbay embarks upon a very promising future,” said Carin S. Knickel, Chair of Hudbay’s Chair Search Committee. “Stephen has unparalleled experience in mining operations and this, combined with his business and Board leadership experience, make him the ideal choice for our Board. We look forward to working with Stephen as we seek to maximize the potential of our high-quality operating and development assets.”

In connection with Mr. Lang’s appointment, Alan R. Hibben has stepped down as Hudbay’s Chair and will remain on the Board as an independent director.

“On behalf of the Board, we would like to thank Alan for his dedicated service as a director and Chair of Hudbay,” said Ms. Knickel. “Alan served as Hudbay’s Chair during a time of significant transition for the company and his strong leadership will always be appreciated.”

As previously announced, Hudbay’s Board is conducting a search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer and the Board will provide updates in due course.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is an integrated mining company primarily producing copper concentrate (containing copper, gold and silver), molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. With assets in North and South America, the company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. Directly and through its subsidiaries, Hudbay owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Canada) and Cusco (Peru), and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada (United States). The company’s growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Hudbay’s vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in the Americas. Hudbay’s mission is to create sustainable value through the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality, long-life deposits with exploration potential in jurisdictions that support responsible mining, and to see the regions and communities in which the company operates benefit from its presence. The company is governed by the Canada Business Corporations Act and its shares are listed under the symbol "HBM" on the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and Bolsa de Valores de Lima. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com.

