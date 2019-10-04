Sayona Mining Ltd: Authier Definitive Feasibility Study & Permitting Update

Brisbane, Australia - Emerging lithium miner Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) announced today that the revised definitive feasibility study (DFS) for its Authier Lithium Project is on track for release next month, amid increased stakeholder engagement activities concerning its flagship project in Quebec, Canada.Highlights- Sayona advances stakeholder engagement concerning the delivery of a sustainable and profitable new lithium mine at its Authier Lithium Project in Quebec, Canada- Revised definitive feasibility study (DFS) on track for release in November; environmental impact statement (EIS) adjusted to reflect community feedback- Engagement efforts follows positive study concerning the future of Quebec's lithium strategy and amid Sayona's expression of interest in helping turn around the mine of North American Lithium (NAL).The DFS is currently being reviewed by engineering consultancy BBA, based on a planned sustainable development approach of 2,600 tonnes per day production. This will allow for an approximate mine life of 14 years and estimated annual average spodumene concentrate production of around 115,000 tonnes (6% Li2O) (refer ASX announcement 28 March 2019).The previous DFS released in 2018 showed the potential for a sustainable and profitable project that could generate 150 jobs in the construction phase and 160 jobs in operation, and other valuable economic benefits for the community and supporting Quebec's lithium strategy.In parallel with the DFS, Sayona has been progressing a revised EIS, in accordance with Article 31.1 of the Environment Quality Act, as per the BAPE (bureau d'audiences publiques en environnement) process stipulated by the Quebec Government.The BAPE regulatory process entails further community engagement, including the establishment of a project monitoring committee comprised of key stakeholders, including local municipalities, business groups, environmental organisations, First Nations representatives, community groups and other citizens. The current 14-member committee held its first meeting on 19 September and will remain active through to the completion of the Authier project and its eventual rehabilitation.Additionally, following a public consultation process held from 19 June to 19 July (as per the Ministere de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, or MELCC), Sayona has modified the EIS to reflect community feedback. This has included moving the planned waste rock and tailings pile and partitioning the planned spodumene loading area to further minimise any potential environmental impacts.As a result, the revised EIS now likely will be submitted to the MELCC by year-end. Following this, it will be submitted to the Public Hearings Office for further public hearings and review, ultimately leading to expected project approval under the BAPE in 2020.Sayona continues to engage closely with all stakeholders, including holding information sessions and consultations with local municipalities, landowners, First Nations communities, non-governmental organisations and other stakeholders, with the engagement effort led by its local team in Quebec.Lithium study releasedThe Company has also recently welcomed the release by Propulsion Quebec of an independent study into the potential of the province's lithium-ion battery sector, amid strong growth in demand from the electric vehicle (EV) and energy sectors across North America.The study conducted by consultancy KPMG was supported by the Quebec Government and other partners including la Societe de developpement de Shawinigan, Call2Recycle(R), the Northern Plan Society, Hydro- Quebec's Center for Excellence in Electrification of Transportation and Energy Storage, Nemaska Lithium, Mason Graphite and North American Lithium, Nouveau Monde Graphite, Lithion Recycling, RNC Minerals and Sayona Quebec. A copy of the study is available at Sayona's website (see "Research Reports").Commenting on the study, Sayona Quebec CEO, Guy Laliberte said: "The study's findings confirm the tremendous economic potential of the lithium industry for Quebec. We welcome the government's desire to advance this key industry and look forward to helping the province play a leading role in unlocking its many opportunities to ensure a sustainable future."Sayona sees a bright future for the province's lithium industry, given its proximity to U.S. battery markets and its advantages including access to low-cost hydroelectric power, world-class infrastructure including rail and road and skilled labour.Sayona's Managing Director, Brett Lynch said: "Sayona's investment in Quebec and our plans to participate in the bidding process for the North American Lithium Inc (NAL) operation in the province (refer ASX announcement 17 September 2019) reflect our confidence in the province's potential to be at the forefront of the lithium-ion battery revolution."We are extremely positive concerning the outlook and will continue working closely with all stakeholders to ensure maximum community benefits from this key metal of the 21st century."





Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.



