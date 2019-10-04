Taiga Gold Shareholders Approve all Matters at AGM

CRANBROOK, October 4, 2019 - Taiga Gold Corp. (CSE:"TGC"), (Taiga), (the "Company") shareholders approved all matters put before them at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting held on October 3rd, 2019

Elected the following directors of the Company for the ensuing year: Timothy Jay Termuende, Charles C. Downie, Glen J. Diduck, Darren B. Fach, Jesse T. Campbell and Paul Reynolds; Appointed Crowe MacKay LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year; Passed a resolution approving the renewal of the Company's Stock Option Plan;

About Taiga Gold Corp

Taiga Gold Corp. was created through a plan of arrangement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. and owns 5 projects targeting gold in the area near the Seabee Gold Operation, owned and operated by SSR Mining. Taiga's flagship "Fisher" property is currently being explored by SSR Mining under option from Taiga.



Taiga's objective is to focus on the exploration and development of its gold projects located adjacent to the Seabee Gold Operation and along the Tabbernor Fault structure in eastern Saskatchewan, a highly-prospective mining jurisdiction which was recently recognized by the Fraser Institute as the second best place in the world in terms of Investment Attractiveness. Throughout the exploration and development process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the CSE nor any other regulatory body has reviewed or approved the contents of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming financings, work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

