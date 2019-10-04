Tartisan Nickel Corp. Clarifies Disclosure on the Acquisition of the Sill Lake Silver-Lead Property

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 4 , 2019 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") As a result of a review by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission, the Company is issuing this news release to clarify its previous disclosure dated March 26, 2019 and June 17, 2019 on the acquisition of the Sill Lake Silver-Lead property, Vankoughnet Twp, Sault Ste. Marie Mining Division, Ontario.

The claims acquired by the Company do not include one half of a boundary cell mining claim located directly over the original access to the historic workings. In addition, the historical estimate reported by the Company for the Sill Lake property , based on the 2010 technical report, appears to be located principally within two boundary cell mining claims below the historical workings, of which half of each boundary cell mining claim is owned by the Company. This has been subject to interpretation and further work is required to specifically outline the historical workings. The Company will provide an update to shareholders as information on the Sill Lake claims becomes available. The Company expects to initiate this work in the last quarter of 2019.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TN, US-OTC-TTSRF, FSE A2D). Currently, there are 100,403,550 shares outstanding (103,103,550 fully diluted).For further information, please contact Mr. D. Mark Appleby, President & CEO and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (tartisan.ceo@gmail.com ). Jim Steel MBA P.Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

