Amarc Announces Grant of Stock Option to Director and Officer of the Company

VANCOUVER, Oct. 4, 2019 - Amarc Resources Ltd. ("Amarc" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AHR; OTCBB: AXREF) announces that, pursuant to its stock option incentive plan, it has granted to a director and officer of the Company incentive stock options to purchase 2 million common shares at CDN$0.05 with an expiry date of 5 years from the date of grant.
About Amarc Resources Ltd.
Amarc is a mineral exploration and development company with an experienced and successful management team focused on developing a new generation of BC porphyry copper mines. By combining strong projects and funding with successful management, Amarc has created a solid platform to create value from its exploration and development-stage projects.
