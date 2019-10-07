Mr. Hugh Maddin joins the board of directors of Doubleview

VANCOUVER, October 7, 2019 - Doubleview Capital Corp. ("Doubleview") ("the Company") (TSX-V:DBV)(OTC:DBLVF)(FRANKFURT:1D4) is pleased to announce the appointment of C. Hugh Maddin as a member of its Board of Directors. Mr. Maddin is a member of the Law Society of British Columbia and has been an active member of the B. C. business community for more than 47 years. He is an executive and director of several public companies and Chairman and CEO of a number of private resource companies. He is the sole shareholder, President and CEO of Cambrian Capital Corp., a private investment holding company. As a practicing lawyer and entrepreneur, Mr. Maddin brings much experience in corporate, commercial, mining finance, venture capital, real estate and mining projects.

Mr. Al Fabbro has retired from Doubleview's Board of Directors. He served for several years as a strong Independent Director and provided valuable insight and guidance to the development of the Company's activities in the mineral industry. The Company expresses its sincere appreciation for his services.

