Azarga Metals Completes Geophysics and Starts Drilling at Unkur Copper-Silver Project, Eastern Russia

VANCOUVER, October 7, 2019 - Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) reports that a geophysical survey on its Unkur Copper-Silver Project in Eastern Russia has recently been completed and a drilling program has commenced.

Since starting work in early August, a geophysical contractor has now completed both a ground magnetic survey and nine induced polarization (IP) traverses, totaling 28-line kilometers at Unkur. Magnetic survey data already existed over the northwest part (representing about 20%) of the Unkur property - where all of the previous drilling and all of the current resources are located.

Azarga Metals believes there is an obvious strong spatial correlation between zones of copper-silver mineralization with zones of contrast between magnetic highs and lows and this correlation was used successfully in guiding the 2016/2017 drilling program (see details in June 26, 2019 AZR news release) which is the basis of the current Inferred Resource (see below for more detail). It was necessary to have the remaining part of the property (about 41 square km) covered with a magnetic survey to assist in guiding the approximate 6,000 meter core drilling program. The drilling has now started and is expected to be completed by spring 2020 with assay results expected throughout.

The results of both the magnetic and IP geophysical surveys are being merged with previous data, edited and interpreted, with the results of this work expected by late-October.

Qualified Person

Azarga Metals' President and CEO Michael Hopley, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, verifies the data disclosed and has reviewed and approved the disclosure contained in this Press Release.

About Azarga Metals Corp.

Azarga Metals is a mineral exploration and development company that owns 100% of the Unkur Copper-Silver Project in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia. On completion of a first phase physical exploration program in 2016-2018, the Company estimated an Inferred Resource of 62 million tonnes at 0.53% copper and 38.6g/t silver for the project (see news release 15 October 2018). The Resource remains open in both directions along strike and down-dip.

Azarga Metals Corp.

"Michael Hopley"

Michael Hopley,

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact: Doris Meyer, at +1 604 536-2711 ext. 6, visit www.azargametals.com, or follow us on Twitter @AzargaMetals. The address of the head office of Azarga Metals is Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC V4B 1E6, British Columbia, Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Azarga Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/562046/Azarga-Metals-Completes-Geophysics-and-Starts-Drilling-at-Unkur-Copper-Silver-Project-Eastern-Russia