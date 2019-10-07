Velocity Enters into Option to Acquire 70% Interest in the Sedefche Gold Project, Southeast Bulgaria

VANCOUVER, Oct. 07, 2019 - Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: VLC, OTCQB: VLCJF, Frankfurt: VMSP) (“Velocity” or the “Company”) announces that it has entered into a definitive option agreement (the “Option Agreement”) with Bulgarian partner, Gorubso-Kardzhali A.D. (“Gorubso”), whereby Velocity has been granted the exclusive right to acquire a 70% interest (the “Option”) in the Sedefche gold deposit (“Sedefche” or the “Project”) located in southeast Bulgaria. The Company considers Sedefche to be an advanced-stage gold deposit and the Project has a fully permitted near-surface historical Bulgarian registered gold resource. The deposit remains open for expansion.



The Option can be exercised by Velocity completing 5,000m of drilling on the Project and drilling is expected to commence immediately. Located within trucking distance of Gorubso’s operational gold processing plant the deposit fits well with the Company’s hub ‘n’ spoke development model.

“Within our hub ‘n’ spoke development model, Sedefche is the fourth project for Velocity and one of three option agreements signed with our partner Gorubso this year,” stated Keith Henderson, Velocity’s President and CEO. “As a project fully permitted for mining, Sedefche is more advanced than our other properties. During the course of our drill program, we will be evaluating the feasibility of mining at Sedefche, while our larger projects such as Rozino continue to move forward towards feasibility and mine permitting.”

Sedefche Gold Project

The Sedefche deposit is located in southeast Bulgaria, approximately 39 km by road from the gold processing plant, located in Kardzhali. The Project has been explored through 45 surface exploration trenches, 41 exploratory shafts and pits, 122 drill holes of diamond drilling, 3 mega trenches with 86 vertical channel samples, and a metallurgical bulk sample excavated and processed at Gorubso’s gold processing plant. The Project has been advanced through feasibility and environmental permitting in Bulgaria, resulting in the issuance of a mining concession.

Historical Estimates

The Historical Bulgarian Resources at Sedefche were calculated by Gorubso using the Bulgarian classification scheme, based on manual sectional polygonal methods of resource estimation. Bulgarian resource categories 111 and 211 at Sedefche are considered by Velocity to be broadly equivalent to Indicated and Inferred Resources, respectively, mineral resources categories under CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, as adopted by National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”). Resources were submitted to and accepted by the Bulgarian government, Dragiev, H, 2006, “Momchil Prospecting License, Report at the ‘Zvezdel - Pcheloyad Ore Field’, Geological Report with Resource And Reserve Recalculation of ‘Au-Ag Ores’ at the Sedefche Deposit”.

Table 1: Bulgarian Historical Resources for Sedefche, calculated by Gorubso using the Bulgarian classification system.

Cut-off Grade



(g/t gold) Tonnes



(Mt) Gold Grade



(g/t gold) Silver Grade



(g/t silver) Contained Gold



(‘000 ounces gold) Contained Silver



(‘000 ounces silver) Bulgarian Resource Category 0.8 1.2 2.0 68 76.0 2,649 111 0.5 0.7 0.8 39 18.2 856 211

The Company cautions that it is not treating the Historical Bulgarian Resources as current mineral resources and/or mineral reserves and that a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the Historical Bulgarian Resources as current mineral resources and/or mineral reserves. To upgrade the Historical Bulgarian Resources to a current NI 43‑101 mineral resource and/or mineral reserve estimate, the model and estimation will have to be reviewed and repeated by a "qualified person", and the Project will need to be at least partially re-drilled with updated sampling procedures put in place. The Historical Bulgarian Resources are included in this news release because they are considered relevant by the Company, as they (i) confirm the presence of significant gold mineralization on the Project which has not been fully delineated; and (ii) provides information as to the potential size and nature of the immediate exploration targets within the Project. Readers should regard the Historical Bulgarian Resources as conceptual in nature as to quantity and grade and that it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the targets on the Project being delineated as a current mineral resources and/or mineral reserves.

Sedefche Option Terms

The Option to earn a 70% interest in Sedefche is subject to the completion by the Company of 5,000m of drilling prior to March 31, 2020 (the “Initial Drilling”). If Velocity has not reached a decision to exercise the Option on completion of the Initial Drilling, Velocity can extend the expiry of the Option by completing an additional drill program (the “Additional Drilling”), provided that the Additional Drilling must be completed within 12 months from the effective date of the Option Agreement.

If Velocity elects not to exercise the Option, it will be entitled to a 1% Net Smelter Returns (“NSR”) royalty on any gold and silver mined from the Project in excess of that set out in the historical geological resources and reserves registered with the Bulgarian Ministry of Energy as of July 6, 2016 (the “Historical Bulgarian Resources”), that are identified or estimated as a result of the Initial Drilling and, if applicable, the Additional Drilling at the Project. Subject to Velocity's acceptance, half of the 1% NSR royalty (being 0.5%) can be purchased from Velocity by Gorubso for US$1,000,000.

Joint Venture Structure

Upon the exercise of the Option, Velocity will be deemed to have entered into a joint venture with Gorubso (the “Joint Venture”), at which time a joint venture company (“JVCo”) will be established. Given the advanced, fully permitted nature of the Project, Velocity will be required to make the following payments upon the exercise of the Option:

On entering into the Joint Venture, Velocity will be required to pay a fee of US$800,000 to Gorubso, payable in common shares in the capital of Velocity (the “Velocity Shares”) at a deemed value per Velocity Share equal to the market price of the Velocity Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) on the date of incorporation of JVCo. Upon the production of the first doré from ore extracted from the Project, a second US$800,000 will be payable to Gorubso in Velocity Shares at a deemed value per Velocity Share equal to the market price of the Velocity Shares on the TSXV on the date of the initial doré production.

Upon the formation of the Joint Venture, Gorubso will be deemed to have been granted a 2% NSR royalty on products from the Project, which will be limited to the Historical Bulgarian Resources. Velocity, with Gorubso’s approval, will have the ability to purchase 50% (being 1%) of the NSR royalty for US$2,000,000.

During the term of the Option a joint operational steering committee will be formed for overseeing the mine site preparation activities conducted by Gorubso at the Project, which committee will include two Velocity nominees. Gorubso may opt to continue mine site preparation during the term of the Option at its expense, provided that upon Velocity’s exercise of the Option and the formation of the Joint Venture, Velocity will be responsible for covering 70% of up to BGN 500,000 in site preparation costs incurred by Gorubso.

If Velocity elects to abandon its interest in the Joint Venture following the formation of the Joint Venture and the acquisition of a 70% interest therein, Velocity will be entitled to a 1% NSR royalty on (i) all gold and silver mined from the Project in excess of that set out in the Bulgarian Historical Estimate that is identified or estimated as a result of the Initial Drilling and, if applicable, the Additional Drilling, at the Project or (ii) all mineral resources and reserves discovered at the Project, if two years have passed from the formation of the Joint Venture and if Velocity completes BGN 2,000,000 in aggregate expenditures on the Project prior to termination.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been approved for disclosure by Stuart A. Mills, BSc, MSc, CGeol, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and the Company’s Vice President Exploration. Mr. Mills is not independent of the Company.

About Velocity Minerals Ltd.

Velocity is a gold exploration and development company focused on southeastern Bulgaria. Velocity’s strategy is to develop a low-cost centralized hub ‘n’ spoke development model whereby multiple projects within this emerging gold district produce gold concentrates for trucking to a central processing plant for production of doré. The Company envisions staged open pit mining of satellite deposits and processing in a currently operating carbon-in-leach (CIL) plant. The Company’s management and board includes mining industry professionals with combined experience spanning Europe, Asia, and the Americas as employees of major mining companies as well as founders and senior executives of junior to mid-tier public companies. The team's experience includes all aspects of mineral exploration, resource definition, feasibility, finance, mine construction and mine operation as well as a track record in managing publicly listed companies.

About Bulgaria

Bulgaria is a member of NATO (2004) and a member of the European Union (2007). The local currency (BGN) has been tied to the Euro since 1999 (1.956 BGN/EUR). The country is served by modern European infrastructure including an extensive network of paved roads. Bulgaria boasts an exceptionally low corporate tax rate of only 10%. The country’s education system is excellent with good availability of experienced mining professionals in a favourable cost environment. Foreign mining companies are successfully operating in Bulgaria. The country’s mining law was established in 1999 and updated in 2011. Mining royalties are low and compare favourably with more established mining countries.

