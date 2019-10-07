ScoZinc Announces Appointment of Mine Manager of Its Scotia Mine and VP of Investor Relations

COOKS BROOK, Oct. 07, 2019 - ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (TSX-V: SZM) (“ScoZinc” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Jason Baker as its new Mine Manager of ScoZinc’s 100% owned Scotia Mine, and also appointed Mr. Candrea as its new Vice-President of Investor Relations.



The President and CEO, Mr. Mark Haywood, stated “I am very pleased to welcome Jason Baker and Simion Candrea to ScoZinc. Both Jason and Simion are highly experienced and competent professionals who are expected to contribute enormously towards implementing the Company’s new strategies.”

Mr. Baker brings with him over 20 years of Mining Industry related experience in both exploration and mining operations. He has previous experience with mining operational start-ups at the senior management level in Nova Scotia and holds a B.Eng in Mining Engineering from Dalhousie University. He has a strong technical background with extensive experience in NI 43-101 reporting at the Preliminary Economic Assessment, Pre-Feasibility Study and Feasibility Study levels. Prior to joining our Scotia Mine, Mr. Baker was a key member of management for a start-up operation in Nova Scotia that is now one of the world’s lowest cost gold producers.

Mr. Candrea has 15 years of experience in the Mining Sector. Prior to joining ScoZinc, he worked in the investment banking groups of Jennings Capital Inc. and AltaCorp Capital Inc. During this time, Mr. Candrea advised senior management teams on numerous mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance transactions. He was responsible for originating, structuring, and executing buy and sell side M&A mandates as well as equity capital markets transactions. He has worked closely with various Natural Resources focused institutional investors, private equity firms, hedge funds and also family offices actively investing in the mining space. Mr. Candrea holds a BSc in Management.

Pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan, the Board of Directors has granted Mr. Baker 20,000 Stock Options in the Company at an exercise price of CDN$0.60 each. All Mr. Baker’s Options have a 5-year expiry term and vest in equal installments each year over a 3-year period. Additionally, the Board of Directors has granted Mr. Candrea 25,000 Stock Options in the Company as follows: 9,000 Options at an exercise price of CDN$0.45 each; 9,000 Options at an exercise price of CDN$0.60 each; and 7,000 Options at an exercise price of CDN$0.75 each. All Mr. Candrea’s Options have a 5-year expiry term, with 25% of each grant vesting immediately, and the remainder vesting in 25% increments every six months thereafter.

Approval of Mr. Candrea’s appointment as Vice-President of Investor Relations is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Please note that, until further notice, the Company’s website at www.scozinc.com is under re-construction. In the meantime, information on the Company’s filings can however be viewed on the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.

About ScoZinc Mining Ltd.

ScoZinc is an established Canadian exploration and development company that has full ownership of the Scotia Mine (Zn/Pb) and related facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia. ScoZinc also holds several prospective exploration licenses nearby its Scotia Mine and in surrounding regions of Nova Scotia. The Scotia Mine is currently on care and maintenance, however the Company intends to restart operations as soon as possible. The Company’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “SZM”.

