EnGold Exploration Update: Drill Core, Soil & Rock Assays Pending

Vancouver, October 7, 2019 - David H. Brett, President & CEO, Engold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports that assay results are pending for 2 drill holes targeting the Aurizon Gold structure, 1500 soil samples collected at Scorpio, Aurizon West, Jodie and 8000 prospects and 91 bedrock samples collected across the 100% owned Lac La Hache Property in the Cariboo region of BC. Both Aurizon holes (AZS19-80, 81) intercepted the mineralized Aurizon structure at nominal 25 and 50 meter step-outs to the north of discovery hole AZS08-07, which cut 14m grading 10.4 gpt Au, 1.46 % Cu & 7.2 gpt Ag in potassically altered, hydrothermal breccia and related fractures within the host monzonitic intrusion. Assays for 64 samples from both holes are pending. Targeting and timing of the next series of drill holes will be determined and announced following disclosure of these new assays. Intercepts are core lengths and not true widths as the true width at the point of intersection has not yet been determined.

The soil sampling program consisted of 4 separate grids. One grid targeted porphyry copper/molybdenum potential at the Scorpio Zone in the north part of the Property, where historical, wide-spaced, Ah-soil sampling indicated a 5 km long highly anomalous molybdenum trend. Prospecting in this completely unexplored area earlier this year found several outcrop areas with visible molybdenum, bornite, chalcopyrite, powellite, scheelite & pyrite along fractures with potassically altered borders. The host rocks are within the large Murphy Pluton. Assays for approximately 500 new B-soil samples and rocks collected during prospecting at Scorpio will significantly refine the geochemical patterns, providing focus for additional work. Detailed sampling (25m sites along 25 m lines) was also completed at Aurizon West, an unexplored soil-gold trend which lies west of the strong Aurizon gold trend, and may represent a new Au-mineralized structure. Assay results from all four areas are pending.

In other news, the closing of the of the final tranche of the previously announced flow-through share offering at $0.11 (4,545,455 flow-through shares at $0.11 per share) announced June 24th, 2019), expected to close prior to October 3rd, 2019, has been extended to a closing date no later than November 3, 2019.

EnGold (www.engold.ca) is focused on exploring its 100% owned mineral property located near the town of Lac La Hache in BC's prolific Cariboo mining region. EnGold's corporate philosophy rests on three interdependent pillars: Environment, Engagement and Gold. Through sound environmental stewardship, commitment to transparent engagement with local communities, the Company is dedicated to driving shareholder and stakeholder value by discovering and developing mineral resources.

