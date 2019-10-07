TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - September 2019
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2019 - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for September 2019.
TSX welcomed 14 new issuers in September 2019, compared with nine in the previous month and 17 in September 2018. The new listings were 12 exchange traded funds, one life sciences companies and one financial services company. Total financings raised in September 2019 increased 17% from the previous month, but were down 23% compared to September 2018. The total number of financings in September 2019 was 37, compared with 47 the previous month and 45 in September 2018.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed three new issuers in September 2019, compared with 10 in the previous month and 15 in September 2018. The new listings were two capital pool companies and one mining company. Total financings raised in September 2019 decreased 16% compared to the previous month, but were up 43% compared to September 2018. There were 117 financings in September 2019, compared with 125 in the previous month and 95 in September 2018.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for September 2019 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
September 2019
|
August 2019
|
September 2018
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,574
|
1,569
|
1,528
|
New Issuers Listed
|
14
|
9
|
17
|
IPOs
|
12
|
5
|
16
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
Issues Listed
|
2,222
|
2,215
|
2,183
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$58,500,010
|
$470,385,000
|
$54,500,000
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$2,075,618,858
|
$1,252,677,681
|
$2,112,898,852
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$515,258,250
|
$540,915,418
|
$1,253,477,574
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$2,649,377,118
|
$2,263,978,099
|
$3,420,876,426
|
Total Number of Financings
|
37
|
47
|
45
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,088,178,818,647
|
$3,059,755,023,680
|
$2,965,632,005,154
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
107
|
104
|
+2.9
|
IPOs
|
86
|
90
|
-4.4
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
17
|
9
|
+88.9
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$1,194,064,320
|
$2,347,968,863
|
-49.1
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$14,730,247,452
|
$14,541,568,415
|
+1.3
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$4,777,033,181
|
$7,626,817,741
|
-37.4
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$20,701,344,953
|
$24,516,355,019
|
-15.6
|
Total Number of Financings
|
376
|
400
|
-6.0
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,088,178,818,647
|
$2,965,632,005,154
|
+4.1
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
September 2019
|
August 2019
|
September 2018
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,935
|
1,944
|
1,977
|
New Issuers Listed
|
3
|
10
|
15
|
IPOs
|
2
|
9
|
13
|
Graduates to TSX
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
Issues Listed
|
2,023
|
2,030
|
2,062
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$400,000
|
$6,894,900
|
$4,829,650
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$252,582,750
|
$168,232,515
|
$43,827,813
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$234,625,079
|
$407,073,592
|
$292,156,613
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$487,607,829
|
$582,201,007
|
$340,814,076
|
Total Number of Financings
|
117
|
125
|
95
|
Market Cap Listed Issues*
|
$44,738,233,741
|
$46,382,883,179
|
$54,442,256,762
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
66
|
99
|
-33.3
|
IPOs
|
56
|
72
|
-22.2
|
Graduates to TSX
|
17
|
9
|
+88.9
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$46,111,709
|
$49,709,662
|
-7.2
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$965,183,484
|
$1,703,403,703
|
-43.3
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$2,197,038,422
|
$3,908,423,414
|
-43.8
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$3,208,333,615
|
$5,661,536,779
|
-43.3
|
Total Number of Financings
|
1,024
|
1,184
|
-13.5
|
Market Cap Listed Issues*
|
$44,738,233,741
|
$54,442,256,762
|
-17.8
|
*Effective July 2018, the calculation of Market Capitalization for securities listed on TSX Venture Exchange will include escrow shares. Please note that comparative periods as displayed have also been recalculated.
|
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during September 2019:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Canopy Rivers Inc.
|
RIV
|
Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.
|
DN
|
Evolve Dividend Stability Preferred Share Index ETF
|
PREF
|
Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF
|
FCSB
|
Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF
|
FCGB
|
Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF
|
FCCB
|
Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF
|
FCHY
|
Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF
|
FCHH
|
Horizons Growth TRI ETF Portfolio
|
HGRO
|
iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF
|
XQLT
|
iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF
|
XMTM
|
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF
|
XSMC
|
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF
|
XSMH
|
iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF
|
XVLU
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
A-Labs Capital IV Corp. CPC
|
ALCC.P
|
Daura Capital Corp. CPC
|
DUR.P
|
HIGH
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
