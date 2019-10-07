TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - September 2019

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2019 - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for September 2019.

TSX welcomed 14 new issuers in September 2019, compared with nine in the previous month and 17 in September 2018. The new listings were 12 exchange traded funds, one life sciences companies and one financial services company. Total financings raised in September 2019 increased 17% from the previous month, but were down 23% compared to September 2018. The total number of financings in September 2019 was 37, compared with 47 the previous month and 45 in September 2018.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed three new issuers in September 2019, compared with 10 in the previous month and 15 in September 2018. The new listings were two capital pool companies and one mining company. Total financings raised in September 2019 decreased 16% compared to the previous month, but were up 43% compared to September 2018. There were 117 financings in September 2019, compared with 125 in the previous month and 95 in September 2018.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for September 2019 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



September 2019 August 2019 September 2018 Issuers Listed 1,574 1,569 1,528 New Issuers Listed 14 9 17 IPOs 12 5 16 Graduates from TSXV 2 3 0 Issues Listed 2,222 2,215 2,183 IPO Financings Raised $58,500,010 $470,385,000 $54,500,000 Secondary Financings Raised $2,075,618,858 $1,252,677,681 $2,112,898,852 Supplemental Financings Raised $515,258,250 $540,915,418 $1,253,477,574 Total Financings Raised $2,649,377,118 $2,263,978,099 $3,420,876,426 Total Number of Financings 37 47 45 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,088,178,818,647 $3,059,755,023,680 $2,965,632,005,154

Year-to-date Statistics



2019 2018 % Change New Issuers Listed 107 104 +2.9 IPOs 86 90 -4.4 Graduates from TSXV 17 9 +88.9 IPO Financings Raised $1,194,064,320 $2,347,968,863 -49.1 Secondary Financings Raised $14,730,247,452 $14,541,568,415 +1.3 Supplemental Financings Raised $4,777,033,181 $7,626,817,741 -37.4 Total Financings Raised $20,701,344,953 $24,516,355,019 -15.6 Total Number of Financings 376 400 -6.0 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,088,178,818,647 $2,965,632,005,154 +4.1

TSX Venture Exchange**



September 2019 August 2019 September 2018 Issuers Listed 1,935 1,944 1,977 New Issuers Listed 3 10 15 IPOs 2 9 13 Graduates to TSX 2 3 0 Issues Listed 2,023 2,030 2,062 IPO Financings Raised $400,000 $6,894,900 $4,829,650 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $252,582,750 $168,232,515 $43,827,813 Supplemental Financings Raised $234,625,079 $407,073,592 $292,156,613 Total Financings Raised $487,607,829 $582,201,007 $340,814,076 Total Number of Financings 117 125 95 Market Cap Listed Issues* $44,738,233,741 $46,382,883,179 $54,442,256,762

Year-to-date Statistics



2019 2018 % Change New Issuers Listed 66 99 -33.3 IPOs 56 72 -22.2 Graduates to TSX 17 9 +88.9 IPO Financings Raised $46,111,709 $49,709,662 -7.2 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $965,183,484 $1,703,403,703 -43.3 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,197,038,422 $3,908,423,414 -43.8 Total Financings Raised $3,208,333,615 $5,661,536,779 -43.3 Total Number of Financings 1,024 1,184 -13.5 Market Cap Listed Issues* $44,738,233,741 $54,442,256,762 -17.8



*Effective July 2018, the calculation of Market Capitalization for securities listed on TSX Venture Exchange will include escrow shares. Please note that comparative periods as displayed have also been recalculated. **Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during September 2019:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Canopy Rivers Inc. RIV Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. DN Evolve Dividend Stability Preferred Share Index ETF PREF Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF FCSB Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF FCGB Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF FCCB Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF FCHY Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF FCHH Horizons Growth TRI ETF Portfolio HGRO iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMH iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol A-Labs Capital IV Corp. CPC ALCC.P Daura Capital Corp. CPC DUR.P HighGold Mining Inc. HIGH

