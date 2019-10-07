Pacific Iron Ore Corporation Announces Delisting October 7, 2019

CALGARY, October 7, 2019 - Pacific Iron Ore Corp. (TSX.V:POC) (the "Corporation") announces that it has applied for and received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to delist its common shares, with the delisting to take effect at the close of business on October 14, 2019. The Corporation received shareholder approval for the delisting, on a majority of the minority basis, at the annual and special meeting of its shareholders held on September 24, 2019.

Company Contacts:

For further information please refer to the Corporations profile on SEDAR which can be accessed at www.sedar.com or contact:

R. A. N. Bonnycastle, Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (403) 269-6795

Facsimile: (403) 265-2887

Forward Looking Statements:

The TSX.V Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts that address future production, reserves potential, exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Corporation expects are forward looking statements. Although the Corporation beliefs the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to differ materially from those in the forward looking statements include, but are not limited to: market prices; exploitation and exploration successes; continued availability of capital, financing and personnel; government regulation and laws; the Corporations relationship with First Nations; environmental developments; and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Pacific Iron Ore Corp., Investors should review the Corporation's registered filings which are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provide (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Pacific Iron Ore Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/562282/Pacific-Iron-Ore-Corporation-Announces-Delisting-October-7-2019