Ellis Martin Report: An Update on EMX Royalty Corp: with CEO David Cole

Malibu, CA, United States - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with David Cole, the President and CEO of EMX Royalty Corp. (CVE:EMX) (FRA:6E9) (NYSE:EMX) (OTCMKTS:ESMNF). EMX is building shareholder value through royalty generation, royalty acquisition, and strategic investment. The Company is well-positioned for growth with ongoing revenue streams from royalty and pre-production payments, and an industry network with global connections that is constantly searching for new opportunities. EMX's diversified portfolio of royalty, mineral property and investment interests spans five continents, and is focused on gold, copper, and polymetallic assets. Mr. Cole provides us with an overview on how EMX continues to provide shareholder value irrespective of market trends in precious and base metals.To view the interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/99311/emx





EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSE:EMX) (CVE:EMX) (FRA:6E9) is a precious and base metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to the risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol EMX.



The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.





EMX Royalty Corp.

The Ellis Martin Report





Scott Close Director of Investor Relations Phone: (303) 973-8585 SClose@EMXroyalty.com www.emxroyalty.com