Unigold Sadly Announces the Passing of Daniel Danis, Director

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2019 - Unigold Inc. ("Unigold" or the "Company") (TSX-V:UGD) announces, with deepest regret, the death of one of the Company’s Founders and a long serving Director, Mr. Daniel Danis. Daniel also served as the Company’s Vice-President Exploration, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer during his time with Unigold.



Daniel was instrumental in obtaining the Neita Concession in the Dominican Republic in 2002. Daniel, a tenacious exploration geologist, spent the early years exploring the property which led to the discovery of more than 10 significant gold targets. His efforts lead to the definition of the Candelones Deposit which currently has an inferred mineral resource of approximately 2 million ounces of gold. Daniel’s vision was to see this deposit brought to production.

On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to the Danis family. Daniel was a larger-than-life figure who brought his remarkable passion, experience and energy to Unigold. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.

