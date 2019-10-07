MGX Minerals Issues Clarification: Jared Lazerson Remains CEO

VANCOUVER, October 7, 2019 - MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE:XMG )(FKT:1MG )(OTCQB:MGXMF) issues a clarification regarding an unauthorized news release emailed to and published on the Stockwatch financial news website earlier today. At a meeting of the Directors held on October 7, 2019, two directors of MGX Minerals Inc., Lyndon Patrick and Michael Reimann attempted to move a resolution to remove Jared Lazerson as CEO. That motion was ruled out of order by the meeting chair due to procedural irregularities. In addition, the motion was defeated by a vote of 3-2 with Patrick and Reimann voting in favour of the resolution, and Lazerson and the fourth director, Andris Kikauka voting against the resolution. Pursuant to the company's Articles, Lazerson exercised the casting vote as the meeting chair.

The directors were advised during the meeting by the company's legal counsel that neither the company's Articles nor the British Columbia Business Corporations Act necessarily prohibited Lazerson from voting on the resolution to remove him as CEO.

Patrick and Reimann left the directors' meeting shortly after the motion to remove Lazerson was defeated, and prior to the business of the meeting being completed.

Patrick and Reimann were notified by the company following the meeting that they are not authorized to issue any press release on behalf of the company. The press release issued by Reimann earlier today was not authorized by the company and it is incorrect.

Lazerson continues to serve as CEO of the company. The company intends to call a shareholders meeting shortly.

About MGX Minerals Inc.

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource and technology company with interests in global advanced material, energy and water assets.

