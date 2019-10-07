VANCOUVER, October 07, 2019 - PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. (TSXV:PLAN) ("PLAN" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release of October 4, 2019 announcing the option of a second zeolite property in BC, a finder's fee of 50,000 shares of the company will be issued to Jacques Levesque of Ashcroft, BC, subject to Exchange approval. Mr. Levesque is at arm's length to PLAN.

Progressive Planet is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with its flagship Z1 Zeolite Quarry in Cache Creek, British Columbia. Progressive Planet is committed to using mineral resources to provide solutions for a livable planet.

