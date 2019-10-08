Vizsla to Resume Trading on Wednesday, October 9

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - October 8, 2019 - Vizsla Resources Corp. (TSXV:VZLA) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Vizsla Resources will resume trading on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. The Company has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the acquisition of Canam Alpine Ventures Ltd., which holds the underlying options on the Copala-Panuco silver district in Mexico.

Michael Konnert, President and CEO, stated, "I am very happy to announce that Vizsla will resume trading this Wednesday. Upon closing of the transaction, we are very excited to investigate the high-grade potential of the prolific Copala-Panuco silver district."

Vizsla Resources - Rediscovering a Significant Historic Silver District in Mexico

Vizsla announced on September 17, 2019 that it acquired an option over the newly consolidated Panuco Silver district in Sinaloa, Mexico. The Panuco district has been producing since the 1500s but has never seen systematic modern exploration due to fragmentation of ownership. The Company has the option to explore the 10,500-hectare district and may elect to purchase the existing production infrastructure onsite including a mill, tailings, power, road and over 35km of workings and >75km of cumulative vein strike.

Please see the Company's release dated September 17, 2019 for more details.

Contact Information: For more information and to sign-up to the mailing list, please contact:

Michael Konnert, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604) 838-4327

Email: michael@vizslaresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: closing of the Acquisition; anticipated benefits of the Acquisition to Vizsla and its shareholders; the timing and receipt of required approvals for the Acquisition; the ability of Vizsla and Canam to satisfy the other conditions to, and to complete, the Acquisition; the development of Panuco; anticipated timing of future press releases; future mineral exploration, development and production including the commencement of drilling; timing of completion of a maiden drilling program and a maiden resource; liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Vizsla; future growth potential for Vizsla and its business; estimates regarding future production and future profitability; and completion of financing.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Vizsla, future growth potential for Vizsla and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of silver, gold and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Vizsla's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect Vizsla's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information and Vizsla has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: satisfaction or waiver of all applicable conditions to closing of the Acquisition including, without limitation, receipt of all necessary approvals or consents and lack of material changes with respect to Vizsla and Canam and their respective businesses, all as more particularly set forth in the Acquisition agreement; the synergies expected from the Acquisition not being realized; business integration risks; fluctuations in general macro-economic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets and the market price of Vizsla's common shares; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in Vizsla's management discussion and analysis. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although Vizsla has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Vizsla does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.