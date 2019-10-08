Monterey Minerals Reports on the 2019 Field Work Program Underway at Cobalt Mountain Property in BC

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2019 - Monterey Minerals Inc. (the “Company” or “Monterey”) (CSE: MREY) is pleased to report on the 2019 exploration program underway on the Company’s Cobalt Mountain Property in British Columbia, Canada.



President and CEO, James Macintosh stated: “Crews have recently undertaken a field program of geological mapping, prospecting and soil sampling with results expected soon. The program was designed to expand on work completed by previous operators and to follow up on porphyry copper targets identified by previous airborne surveys and compilation work.”

Crews visited and sampled four distinct targets over an 8 km trend including Balsam, Tina, Zante and Corinth (see below).

Main Target Areas for 2019 Field Work: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cdd29a6-56d3-46d3-86a0-11f9600a375f

Spectral analysis of a wide selection of samples was also completed, including drill core samples from previous programs, in preparation for a remote sensing survey using available satellite ASTER data. Processing of ASTER data has shown to be effective in identifying alteration minerals and mapping alteration zones of Cu-Mo-Au-Ag (Copper, Molybdenum, Gold and Silver) porphyry systems providing an additional layer of data to assist in drill targeting.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Scott Petsel P.GEO a qualified person as defined by national instrument 43-101 and an independent consultant to the company.

About Monterey Minerals Inc.

Monterey Minerals is a mineral exploration company focused on its prospective 992 sq. km. Pilbara Basin tenement portfolio on the eastern flank of the Pilbara Basin in Western Australia, including a property that abuts Pacton Gold’s tenement where gold-bearing conglomerates were identified. The Company also owns the Cobalt Mountain Property (the “Property”), near Smithers, BC. The Company’s NI 43-101, on SEDAR, notes historic sampling at the Property that returned mineralized showings of gold, silver, copper, zinc and cobalt.

