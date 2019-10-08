Black Tusk Resources Inc. Creates Geological Advisory Committee

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - October 8, 2019 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company") (CNSX:TUSK.CN) (OTC:BTKRF) (Frankfurt:0NB) On the crest of our disappointing drill results recently at Golden Valley, Black Tusk Resources has created a newly formed geological committee. The role of this geological advisory committee is to help identify new opportunities as well as support the Company's exploration activities in the Abitibi region, Quebec. The members of this committee that have been appointed are listed below.

Chairman: Mr. Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo

Mr. Grunenberg has a B.A., Sc; degree in geological sciences. He is a Professional Geoscientist, registered with the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia since 1992. Mr. Grunenberg has worked for more than 30 years on many projects in various parts of the world, including famous gold camps of Dawson City Yukon, Pogo district in Alaska, and Barkerville, Bralorne, Tulameen, and various other gold districts in British Columbia. Mr. Grunenberg also has experience with lead-zine, molybdenum, copper, tungsten, diamonds and other deposit types. Mr. Grunenberg has worked as a consultant to both major and junior mining companies and has completed contracts for government agencies.

Mr. Earnest Brooks, B.Sc. P. Geo, CIM (From the Canadian Securities Institute, April, 1995)

Mr. Brooks holds a Bachelor Of Science degree with a Major in Geology from the University of New Brunswick, (1969), and is currently a member of the New Brunswick Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists (APEGNB). He is also been a past member of the APGO.

Mr. Brooks brings a wealth of experience and mining knowledge to Black Tusk Resources. He has worked on the TPW property for Explor Resources Inc., primarily compiling data, Timmins, Ontario, Mining Camp for the past several years.

He was a Mining Geologist for Patino Mines (Quebec) Ltd.'s underground mining operations, as well as Mining and Exploration Geologist for Brunswick Mining Ltd., Bathurst, New Brunswick., a large open-pit and underground trackless mining operation. He has been president of the NBPDA several times since 1992, and was elected Prospector of the Year for work in the Plaster Rock area of New Brunswick in 1997-98. He has been a member of the PDAC since the 80's and is now a Life member.

Dr. Mathieu Piche, Geologist

Dr. Piche has over 35 years of experience exploring for mineral deposits in the Abitibi greenstone belt. He was a past recipient of the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association's John-Descarreaux Award, bestowed to highlight the contribution of an individual to enhanced geoscientific knowledge linked to mining exploration, as well as The Quebec Geologists Order Merite Geoscientifique Award.

Mr. Gary MacDonald, B Comm, MBA

Mr. MacDonald has over 25 years of natural resource experience, specializing in mining operations on a global basis. Gary holds a Bachelor of Commerce from UBC and a Masters of Business Administration from Erasmus University in Rotterdam. Mr. MacDonald's roles have been all-encompassing from field to Boardroom. Gary MacDonald has been the President & CEO of American Mining Corporation since 2006 and currently holds numerous board positions in the resource sector.

''Although our initial drill results were not what we had originally had anticipated, Black Tusk will continue to build a world class-team of mining talent with plans to further expand our footprint in the Abitibi greenstone belt in the coming months.'' stated Black Tusk Resources President & CEO, Richard Penn.

On behalf of the Black Tusk Resources Board of Directors,

CEO, Richard Penn

