Beauce Gold Fields Private Placement Clarification

MONTREAL, Oct. 08, 2019 - Beauce Gold Fields (Champs D’Or en Beauce) (BGF) (TSX Venture: ¨BGF¨) Clarifies the closing of a private placement announced in the English version of the company’s October 3rd 2019 press release. In the press release it was stated “The company closed a private placement of 28,500 units at 10 cents per unit for a gross proceeds of $28,500.” The 28,500 units is incorrect. Rather, it was 285,000 units. Therefore the correct statement should read, “The company closed a private placement of 285,000 units at 10 cents per unit for a gross proceeds of $28,500.



There are no clarifications to be made for the French version of the same October 3rd, 2019 press release.

About Beauce Gold Fields

Beauce Gold Fields is a gold exploration company focused on placer to hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of Southern Quebec. The Company’s flagship property is the St-Simon-les-Mines Gold project, a unique, historically significant gold property located in the municipality of Saint-Simon-les-Mines. Comprising of a block of 152 claims as well as 7 real estate lots, the project area hosts a six kilometre long unconsolidated gold-bearing sedimentary unit (a lower saprolite and an upper brown diamictite). Textural observations (angularity) of gold nuggets suggest a relatively proximal source and therefore a short transport distance. The gold in saprolite indicates a close proximity to a bedrock source of gold, providing possible further exploration discoveries. The property was host to Canada’s first gold rush before the one in the Yukon Klondike. It hosts some of the largest historical placer gold mines in Eastern North America that were active from 1860s to the 1960s (see HPQ SEDAR-filed July 4 2018 43-101 report).

Beauce Gold Fields website www.beaucegold.com

BGF Presentation: http://beaucegold.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/BGF-Presentation-20191.pdf

Disclaimers:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding mineral exploration. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's on-going filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact

Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO Tel: (514) 262-9239

Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman and COO Tel (514) 907-1011

www.beaucegold.com

Shares outstanding: 20,449,166