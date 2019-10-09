Significant Oxide Gold Intersects Returned From Copper Hill
TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2019 - Xanadu Mines Ltd. (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) (“Xanadu” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that recent diamond drilling has intersected wide zones of strong oxide gold mineralisation above the current Mineral Resource at the Copper Hill deposit at its flagship Kharmagtai Project in southern Mongolia (Figures 1 and 2).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Four shallow drill holes completed at Copper Hill
- All drill holes intersect significant oxide gold mineralisation
- Significant results returned include:
- KHDDH520 returned 61m @ 1.08g/t Au from 9m
including 23m @ 2.37g/t Au from 47m
- KHDDH523 returned 47m @ 2.39g/t Au from 28m
including 35m @ 3.04g/t Au from 40m
including 20m @ 4.69g/t Au from 55m
- Results are very encouraging and demonstrate excellent potential for a shallow oxide resource
Xanadu’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andrew Stewart, said “We are very pleased by the first drill results from the oxide zone at Copper Hill. What encourages us most by what we see at Stockwork Hill, Golden Eagle and now Copper Hill is the grade and potential scale and strike extent of the oxide system. While further drilling is required across the resource as the project advances, these new intersections of significant widths of shallow oxide mineralisation highlight the potential and show that we have just scratched the surface in terms of the broader resource potential. Further, it represents the opportunity for a low cost, high-value gold gravity and leach operation which could be run early in the development life of Kharmagtai, injecting significant cash into the project to offset the cost of developing a large-scale copper-gold mine.
Given Kharmagtai sits on a granted mining lease with a registered water resource and an established power supply nearby, we have the ability to move quickly on an oxide gold project, and our current strategy of seeking high-return options via an oxide gold project is focused on providing the capital needed to advance that larger scale copper and gold project.”
SIGNIFICANT RESULTS AT COPPER HILL
A four-hole program has been completed at Copper Hill to expand the gold-rich core and confirm continuity of oxide gold mineralisation (Figure 3, 4 & 5). Previous drilling at Copper Hill was offset from potential shallow mineralisation as explorers targeted deeper sulphide. As such the oxide and transitional gold potential of the deposit is yet to be assessed. Holes are vertical PQ drill holes with 25m spacing. The objective of this drilling was to identify, expand this oxide mineralisation, test continuity and gain an understanding of the oxide-transitional zone mineralogy and distribution so that accurate metallurgy can be obtained.
The following drill results have been returned for all the four holes.
KHDDH520 returned 61m @ 1.08g/t Au from 9m
including 23m @ 2.37g/t Au from 47m
KHDDH521 returned 51m @ 0.64g/t Au from 38m
including 8m @ 1.15g/t Au from 78m
KHDDH522 returned 53m @ 1.04g/t Au from 12m
including 31m @ 1.43g/t Au from 34m
including 17m @ 1.94g/t Au from 48m
KHDDH523 returned 47m @ 2.39g/t Au from 28m
including 35m @ 3.04g/t Au from 40m
including 20m @ 4.69g/t Au from 55m
Tables 1 and 2 contain the full intercepts and drill hole locations and Figures 3 and 4 provide drill plans and sections.
ABOUT COPPER HILL OXIDE GOLD
Copper Hill consists of the highest-grade zone of copper-gold mineralisation at Kharmagtai where very high-density vein hosted sulphide mineralisation occurs over a 200m by 100m pod that plunges to approximately 300m in depth. Near surface mineralisation at Copper Hill has been largely undrilled as previous drilling is stepped back from the surface to target the deeper sulphide. This has left an opportunity for oxide and transitional gold un-tested. As this material will need to be mined during open pitting of Copper Hill and the oxide gold potential must be tested. The current drill program confirms the presence of both oxide and transitional gold. The next steps will be to conduct metallurgy to assess the viability of gravity separation versus leaching.
COMPETENT-QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT
The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Dr Andrew Stewart, who is responsible for the exploration data, comments on exploration target sizes, QA/QC and geological interpretation and information. Dr Stewart, who is an employee of Xanadu and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists, has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking, to qualify as the “Competent Person” as defined in the 2012 Edition of the “Australasian Code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves” and the National Instrument 43-101. Dr Stewart consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
Table 1: Currently returned assay intercepts for Copper Hill
|Hole ID
|Prospect
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|KHDDH520
|Copper Hill
|9
|70
|61
|1.08
|including
|39
|70
|31
|1.92
|including
|47
|70
|23
|2.37
|KHDDH521
|Copper Hill
|38
|89
|51
|0.64
|including
|38
|86
|48
|0.67
|including
|78
|86
|8
|1.15
|KHDDH522
|Copper Hill
|12
|65
|53
|1.04
|including
|20
|65
|45
|1.18
|including
|34
|65
|31
|1.43
|including
|48
|65
|17
|1.94
|KHDDH523
|Copper Hill
|28
|75
|47
|2.39
|including
|29
|75
|46
|2.44
|including
|40
|75
|35
|3.04
|including
|55
|75
|20
|4.69
Table 2: Drill hole collar location
|Hole ID
|Prospect
|East
|North
|RL
|Azimuth (°)
|Inc (°)
|Depth (m)
|KHDDH520
|Copper Hill
|592618
|4876393
|1305
|0
|-90
|70.0
|KHDDH521
|Copper Hill
|592663
|4876393
|1305
|0
|-90
|90.0
|KHDDH522
|Copper Hill
|592618
|4876418
|1304
|0
|-90
|65.0
|KHDDH523
|Copper Hill
|592663
|4876418
|1305
|0
|-90
|75.0
APPENDIX 1: KHARMAGTAI TABLE 1 (JORC 2012)
Set out below is Section 1 and Section 2 of Table 1 under the JORC Code, 2012 Edition for the Kharmagtai project. Data provided by Xanadu. This Table 1 updates the JORC Table 1 disclosure dated 31 July 2019.
