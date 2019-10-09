Wallbridge Drills Significant, Wide Intersections of the Tabasco Zone at Depth and Continues to Successfully Delineate Gold Zones in Area 51

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2019 - Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. (TSX:WM, FWB: WC7) ("Wallbridge" or the "Company") is pleased to provide significant new high-grade assays and visual results from the ongoing 70-80,000-metre 2019 drill program, which is continuing to follow up the Area 51 and Tabasco discoveries and outline a large gold system at its 100%-owned Fenelon Gold Property ("Fenelon" or the "Property").

The new drilling further demonstrates the significance of the Tabasco zone below a vertical depth of 400 metres, where it becomes wider, better endowed and is entirely open along strike and to depth. Good continuities are being shown for several zones in the newly named Andromeda and Orion corridors of Area 51 within the Jeremie Pluton and Area 51-style gold-bearing mineralization has also been intersected 800 metres further along strike to the northwest.

"We are very excited about the two recent intersections of the Tabasco zone in holes FA-19-086 and FA-19-090 where visual results consistent with previously-reported assays confirm our modeling and understanding of this zone and reinforcing its importance as one of Fenelon's best-endowed gold zones," stated Marz Kord, President & CEO of Wallbridge Mining. "Drilling to date has also outlined at least three continuous zones in the Andromeda corridor of Area 51, which are also becoming more enriched and wider with depth. We have accelerated the sampling and assaying of some of these significant intervals and will be reporting these assay results as soon as available."

Highlights (since last Wallbridge Press Release dated September 09, 2019):

Tabasco Zone



FA-19-086: A significant, approximately 48-metre core length intersection of the Tabasco zone with

abundant sulfide mineralization and visible gold (see Fig. 3 and 7 as well as Photos 1-4).

Assay results are pending.



FA-19-090: A significant, approximately 20-metre core length intersection of the Tabasco zone with

sulfide mineralization and visible gold (see Fig. 3 and 8). Assay results are pending.

Area 51 – Andromeda Corridor



FA-19-062: 3.08 g/t gold over 5.81 metres, including 16.20 g/t gold over 0.80 metres. This intersection is the

up-dip extension of a zone within the Andromeda corridor which thickens further below once it

enters the Jeremie Pluton (3.28 g/t gold over 17.60 metres in FA-19-059, see Fig. 8).



FA-19-070: 2.67 g/t gold over 7.61 metres, including 6.00 g/t gold over 2.55 metres (which further includes

25.49 g/t gold over 0.45 metres). This intersection is the up-dip extension of a zone within the

Andromeda corridor which thickens further below once it enters the Jeremie Pluton (2.43 g/t gold

over 42.80 metres, including 5.00 g/t gold over 12.71 metres in FA-19-065, see Fig. 6).



FA-19-073: A network of near surface gold-bearing veins within the Jeremie Pluton grading 1.04 g/t gold over

35.39 metres, which includes the following higher-grade sub-intervals: 3.26 g/t gold over 5.95

metres (including 41.19 g/t gold over 0.46 metres) and 17.75 g/t gold over 0.40 metres. Other

highlights include 4.10 g/t gold over 1.40 metres and 10.43 g/t gold over 0.37 metres (see Fig.

4).



FA-19-086: Several mineralized zones, two containing visible gold, over an approximately 200 metre core

length in the Area 51, Andromeda corridor.



FA-19-090: Several mineralized zones over an approximately 230 metre core length in the Area 51,

Andromeda corridor.



19-0915-011: Several mineralized zones, one containing visible gold, over an approximately 350 metre core

length in the Area 51, Andromeda corridor (see Fig. 7 and 8). Assay results are pending.



19-0915-016: Several mineralized zones, six containing visible gold, over an approximately 280 metre core length

in the Area 51, Andromeda corridor (see Fig. 7 and 8). Assay results are pending.

Area 51 – Contact Zone



FA-19-072: 15.98 g/t gold over 2.31 metres along the contact of the Jeremie pluton (see Fig. 5).

Area 51 – Orion Corridor



FA-19-060: A network of gold-bearing veins within the Jeremie Pluton in a newly discovered mineralized

corridor over 97 metres core length with highlight intersections of 9.27 g/t gold over 1.58 metres

and 2.20 g/t gold over 5.40 metres (including 17.76 g/t gold over 0.50 metres) (see Fig. 1).



19-0970-006: Several mineralized zones, two containing visible gold, over an approximately 70 metre core length

in the Area 51, Orion corridor (see Fig. 9). Assay results are pending.

Cayenne Zone



FA-19-072: 12.77 g/t gold over 1.31 metres (see Fig. 5).

Main Gabbro Zones



FA-19-072: 3.58 g/t gold over 4.94 metres (including 21.09 g/t gold over 0.65 metres)





14.53 g/t gold over 1.50 metres (including 33.66 g/t gold over 0.62 metres) (see Fig. 5).

Jeremie Pluton– Grassroots Target



FA-19-089: One Area 51-style shear zone with visible gold and other related, possibly gold-bearing veins 800

metres further northwest within the Jeremie Pluton in a grassroots geological-geophysical target.

Assay results are pending.

"The Tabasco zone is showing remarkable continuity and gold endowment at depth and we are now drilling its down-dip extension with two drill rigs. Along the way, our holes also intersected strong gold mineralization in the Andromeda corridor of Area 51 and we have now moved one of our underground rigs to in-fill this mineralized area and better define several distinct, continuous zones. Our other underground rig is now drilling the newly discovered Orion corridor of Area 51 and two surface rigs are testing grassroots targets along strike of the known gold system", stated Attila Péntek, Vice President Exploration of Wallbridge. "Holes -062, -064, -066, -069 and -070, tested the up-dip extension of known zones in the sedimentary package near surface and will help model the Area 51, Tabasco and Cayenne zones, which significantly widen at depth once they enter more favorable host rocks".

Of the six drill rigs currently active on the Property, four are focusing on exploration drilling from surface, doing large-spaced step-outs to define the footprint of the Fenelon gold system and two underground drill rigs are doing more closely spaced drilling of the Tabasco zones and Area 51 near the existing mine workings. A total of over 50,000 metres have been drilled to date in 2019 and the drill program is on track to complete 70-80,000 metres by the end of the year.

Assay results are reported in Table 1 and the Figures for 9 surface drill holes (total of over 6,000 metres) of the 2019 exploration drill program. Assays are pending for 25 surface drill holes and 58 underground holes, for a total of approximately 30,000 metres. The Company's efforts to accelerate the sampling and assaying process has now resulted in faster turn-around time of assay results and we are expecting to release results more regularly.

All figures and a table with drill hole information of recently completed holes can be found on the Company website.

Table 1. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property 2019 Drill Assay Highlights (1) Drill Hole From To From To Length True

Width Au Au

Capped(2) VG(3) Zone/Corridor

(m) (m) (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t)



19-0915-

001 24.55 24.93



0.38 NA (4) 5.05 5.05

Cayenne FA-19-054 506.85 510.64



3.79 NA 2.01 2.01

Area 51, Contact FA-19-057 169.00 170.36



1.36 NA 1.12 1.12

Area 51 FA-19-060 234.53 234.83



0.30 NA 2.99 2.99

Area 51, Orion FA-19-060 263.40 268.80



5.40 NA 2.20 2.20

Area 51, Orion FA-19-060 Including … 268.30 268.80 0.50 NA 17.76 17.76

Area 51, Orion FA-19-060 271.62 272.32



0.70 NA 1.92 1.92

Area 51, Orion FA-19-060 296.68 298.60



1.92 NA 2.81 2.81

Area 51, Orion FA-19-060 332.10 332.90



0.80 NA 2.75 2.75

Area 51, Orion FA-19-060 359.42 361.00



1.58 NA 9.27 9.27

Area 51, Orion FA-19-062 233.03 238.84



5.81 NA 3.08 3.08

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-062 Including … 238.04 238.84 0.80 NA 16.20 16.20 VG Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-062 473.41 474.60



1.19 NA 2.08 2.08

Tabasco/Cayenne? FA-19-062 515.07 515.60



0.53 NA 1.43 1.43

Tabasco/Cayenne? FA-19-063 188.29 192.00



3.71 NA 1.26 1.26

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-063 381.44 382.80



1.36 NA 1.37 1.37

Area 51, Contact FA-19-063 387.88 388.94



1.06 NA 1.13 1.13

Area 51, Contact FA-19-064 118.07 118.95



0.88 NA 1.02 1.02

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-064 375.30 376.08



0.78 NA 2.59 2.59

Cayenne FA-19-069 125.80 127.00



1.20 NA 1.06 1.06

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-069 190.00 191.03



1.03 NA 3.10 3.10

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-069 269.07 270.36



1.29 NA 3.37 3.37

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-069 277.43 279.45



2.02 NA 2.58 2.58

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-069 295.13 295.97



0.84 NA 1.28 1.28

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-069 326.16 326.74



0.58 NA 3.37 3.37

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-069 332.56 333.26



0.70 NA 6.16 6.16

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-069 349.92 351.03



1.11 NA 1.05 1.05

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-069 364.18 370.00



5.82 NA 1.61 1.61

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-069 398.60 399.85



1.25 NA 1.08 1.08

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-069 485.86 486.40



0.54 NA 1.08 1.08

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-069 551.10 551.91



0.81 NA 1.09 1.09

Tabasco FA-19-069 556.00 557.38



1.38 NA 1.65 1.65

Tabasco FA-19-069 565.32 569.48



4.16 NA 1.16 1.16

Tabasco FA-19-069 Including… 569.08 569.48 0.40 NA 5.40 5.40

Tabasco FA-19-070 87.22 88.08



0.86 NA 1.12 1.12

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-070 119.90 121.31



1.41 NA 1.24 1.24

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-070 210.00 211.18



1.18 NA 3.71 3.71

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-070 296.63 304.24



7.61 NA 2.67 2.67

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-070 Including… 298.73 299.18 0.45 NA 25.49 25.49 VG Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-070 330.74 331.51



0.77 NA 1.06 1.06

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-070 341.07 346.57



5.50 NA 0.81 0.81

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-070 372.00 372.53



0.53 NA 1.50 1.50

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-070 377.62 377.95



0.33 NA 6.44 6.44

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-070 395.70 396.00



0.30 NA 1.17 1.17

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-070 446.66 447.44



0.78 NA 2.10 2.10

Area 51, Contact FA-19-070 548.28 555.77



7.49 NA 1.71 1.71

Tabasco FA-19-070 Including… 550.09 552 1.91 NA 4.03 4.03

Tabasco FA-19-072 75.35 75.70



0.35 NA 19.00 19.00

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-072 319.20 319.60



0.40 NA 14.16 14.16

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-072 362.53 364.84



2.31 NA 15.98 15.98

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-072 Including… 362.53 363.84 1.31 NA 27.25 27.25 VG Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-072 441.95 443.37



1.42 NA 2.06 2.06

Area 51, Contact FA-19-072 502.03 502.89



0.86 NA 2.45 2.45

Tabasco FA-19-072 592.36 593.00



0.64 NA 25.82 25.82 VG Cayenne FA-19-072 633.35 638.29



4.94 NA 3.58 3.58

Main Gabbro Zones FA-19-072 Including… 633.35 634.00 0.65 NA 21.09 21.09

Main Gabbro Zones FA-19-072 696.00 697.50



1.50 NA 14.53 14.53

Main Gabbro Zones FA-19-072 Including… 696.00 696.62 0.62 NA 33.66 33.66 VG Main Gabbro Zones FA-19-073 88.61 89.00



0.39 NA 1.96 1.96 VG Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-073 107.54 108.00



0.46 NA 41.19 41.19 VG Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-073 128.68 142.93



14.25 NA 1.08 1.08

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-073 Including… 128.68 129.08 0.40 NA 17.75 17.75 VG Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-073 157.33 158.63



1.30 NA 1.24 1.24

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-073 219.54 220.25



0.71 NA 3.65 3.65

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-073 238.13 238.50



0.37 NA 10.43 10.43 VG Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-073 261.63 262.78



1.15 NA 1.22 1.22

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-073 278.11 279.00



0.89 NA 1.13 1.13

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-073 300.71 302.03



1.32 NA 4.10 4.10

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-073 345.63 346.16



0.53 NA 1.50 1.50

Area 51, Contact FA-19-073 354.00 354.40



0.40 NA 2.04 2.04

Area 51, Contact FA-19-073 373.98 374.41



0.43 NA 3.56 3.56

Area 51, Contact FA-19-073 478.14 479.20



1.06 NA 2.58 2.58

Area 51, Contact FA-19-073 525.51 526.60



1.09 NA 1.22 1.22

Tabasco FA-19-073 698.25 699.09



0.84 NA 1.41 1.41

Cayenne FA-19-073 721.36 722.14



0.78 NA 3.07 3.07

Cayenne

(1) Table includes only highlight assay results received since the latest press release



(2) Au capped at 140 g/t following InnovExplo's 2016 Mineral Resource Estimate



(3) Intervals containing visible gold ("VG")



(4) Currently not enough information available to estimate true width

The Fenelon Gold Property is located proximal to the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone, an emerging gold belt in northwestern Quebec. This major east-west structure in the northern Abitibi greenstone belt hosts the Detour Lake mine, and is very similar to other breaks controlling world-class gold camps in the southern Abitibi, yet it remains underexplored due to thick overburden cover.

At Fenelon, secondary splays of the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone have controlled the emplacement of a significant gold system along the Jeremie Pluton. Historically, exploration has focused on high-grade shear zones hosted in the Main Gabbro, and this where Wallbridge has completed a bulk sample of 33,000 tonnes grading 18.49 g/t gold.

In late 2018, exploration drilling discovered a new geologic setting with extensive, vein network gold mineralization within the pluton, naming it Area 51. The ongoing 70,000-80,000 m drill program is proving the connectivity of Area 51 through the sediment-hosted Tabasco and Cayenne zones to the Main Gabbro and is continuing to expand the footprint and depth extent of the Fenelon gold system.

Drill core samples from the ongoing drill program at Fenelon were cut and bagged on site and transported to SGS Canada Inc. Samples, along with standards, blanks, and duplicates included for quality assurance and quality control, were prepared and analyzed at SGS Canada Inc. laboratories. Samples are crushed to 90% less than 2mm. A 1kg riffle split is pulverized to >95% passing 106 microns. 50g samples are analyzed by fire assay and AAS. Samples >10g/t Au are automatically analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish or screen metallic analysis. To test for coarse free gold and for additional quality assurance and quality control, Wallbridge requests screen metallic analysis for samples containing visible gold. These and future assay results may vary from time to time due to re-analysis for quality assurance and quality control.

The Qualified Persons responsible for the technical content of this press release are Marz Kord, P. Eng., M. Sc., MBA, President & CEO and Attila Péntek, P.Geo., Ph.D., Vice President Exploration of Wallbridge.

