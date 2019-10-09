Tartisan Nickel Corp Engages Aster Funds Ltd for a Spectral Analysis Survey of the Sill Lake Lead-Silver Project

TORONTO, October 9, 2019 - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTCPINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Aster Funds Ltd, Toronto, Ontario, to conduct a satellite-based long wave infrared thermal mineral scan and a synthetic aperture radar survey of the Sill Lake Pb-Ag property, Vankoughnet Twp. Ontario.

Aster Funds Ltd provides spectral analysis surveys and synthetic aperture radar surveys to exploration companies principally active in Canada, Latin America, and Australia. The spectral analysis survey provides a property-wide distribution of up to 16 mineral and rock species consistent with the Sill Lake deposit model, while the synthetic aperture radar survey provides a distribution of surface and shallow buried conductors similar to what an airborne electromagnetic survey would generate.

Tartisan Nickel CEO Mr. Mark Appleby said, "we are going to test Sill Lake with the Aster Funds Ltd technology, which should give us some very good insights into the extent of mineralization on the property. This would focus detailed exploration on targets that would deliver shareholder value in a discovery or definition context."

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TN, US-OTC-TTSRF, FSE A2D). Currently, there are 100,403,550 shares outstanding (103,103,550 fully diluted).

