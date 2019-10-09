Aura Minerals Announces Appointment of New Director and New General Manager of Honduras Operations

ROAD TOWN, Oct. 09, 2019 - Aura Minerals Inc. (“Aura” or the “Company”) (TSX:ORA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Richmond Fenn to the Company’s Board of Directors effective October 7, 2019.



Mr. Fenn briefly worked with Aura as interim-General Manager for the San Andrés operation supporting the ramp-up while Aura was recruiting the new General Manager. He brings to Aura 39 years of base and precious metal experience. Mr. Fenn has extensive experience in mine engineering, mine development and valuation, maintenance and operations in North and South America, Africa and Papua New Guinea. Prior to joining Aura, Mr. Fenn was Executive General Manager for the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic, one of the world’s largest gold producing mines. Previously Mr. Fenn held positions of increasing responsibility for Freeport McMoRan, Glencore and Barrick Gold. Mr. Fenn holds a bachelor´s degree in mining engineering from the University of Arizona and is a registered professional engineer.

Mr. Rodrigo Barbosa, the Company’s President and CEO, commented, “Mr. Fenn brings to Aura important skills and experience for us to step forward on operational excellence and our growth strategy.”

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Julio Cesar Beraun as the new General Manager of operations in Honduras effective September 26, 2019.

Mr. Beraún is an industry professional with more than 17 years of experience in open pit mining, underground, quarry and explosives industry management. He has successfully led the engineering and implementation of innovation projects for the optimization of mining processes, such as continuous improvement. Prior to joining Aura, he was Operations Manager for the Cerro de Pasco and Oxides de Pasco - Glencore Mining Unit, previously holding positions of increasing responsibility at Nyrstar, Exsa and Volcan.

Mr. Beraun is a Mining Engineer from the Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú and has a diploma from PMI and Lean Six Sigma Black Belt from the PUCP Institute for Quality, and he also graduated from the Master's in Strategic Business Management at Centrum Católica

Mr. Barbosa, the Company’s President and CEO, commented, “I welcome Cesar to our team, he has interesting combinations of skills, he adds a natural leadership and team building to highly technical open pit manager. As the mine now enters in a more stable condition due to peaceful relationship with the communities, Cesar will have the opportunity to increase efficiency, reducing costs, increasing production and invest to increase reserves.”

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico. The Company continues to explore options at Sao Francisco. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.

