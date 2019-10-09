Sun Metals Announces Increase in Bought Deal Private Placement to $6.15 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

VANCOUVER, Oct. 9, 2019 - Sun Metals Corp. (TSX-V: SUNM) (the "Company" or "Sun Metals") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended agreement with Sprott Capital Partners LP to act as lead underwriter (the "Lead Underwriter"), on its own behalf and, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters including Cormark Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc. and PI Financial Corp. (collectively with the Lead Underwriter, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase for their own account or arrange for substituted purchasers to purchase on a bought-deal private placement basis C$6,151,500 of securities of the Company (the "Offering").

The Offering will now consist of a combination of (i) 14,400,000 (C$3,600,000) common shares of the Company issued on a flow-through basis (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.25 per FT Share, and (ii) 8,100,000 (C$2,551,500) common shares of the Company issued on flow-through basis, which may be gifted or sold by the initial subscriber (the "Premium FT Shares") at a price of $0.315 per Premium FT Share. The FT Shares and Premium FT Shares shall be collectively referred to as the "Offered Securities".

In connection with the Offering, the Underwriters will be entitled to a cash fee in an amount equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, excluding any Offered Securities purchased by subscribers included on a permitted "President's List". A cash commission of 1% will be payable with respect to any participation in the Offering by President's List subscribers.

An amount equal to the gross proceeds from the issuance of the Offered Securities will be used for Canadian exploration expenses that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures", as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and as "BC flow-through mining expenditures", as defined in the Income Tax Act (B.C.) (the "Qualifying Expenditures"), which will be renounced with an effective date no later than December 31, 2019 to the initial purchasers of the Offered Securities (other than the Underwriters) in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the Offered Securities, and, if the Qualifying Expenditures are reduced by the Canada Revenue Agency, the Corporation will indemnify each initial purchaser (other than the Underwriters) for any additional taxes payable by such subscriber as a result of the Corporation's failure to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures as agreed.

The securities to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issue in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Offering is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Offering is currently expected to close on or about October 30, 2019 or such other date or dates as the Company and the Lead Underwriter may agree (the "Closing Date").

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

SUN METALS CORP.

Steve Robertson

Chief Executive Officer

