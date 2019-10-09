Aton samples up to 102.5 g/t Au at Safaga South

VANCOUVER, Oct. 09, 2019 - Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) (“Aton” or the “Company") is pleased to update investors on follow-up fieldwork at the recently discovered Safaga South prospect. Safaga South is located within the Company’s 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession (“Abu Marawat” or the “Concession”), located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.



Highlights:

A second phase of reconnaissance field inspection and selective grab sampling has been undertaken a Safaga South, with a further 36 samples collected;

Gold mineralisation is associated with narrow quartz veins, hosted in granodioritic to dioritic basement rocks, and occurs over an area of several square kilometres;

Samples returned assays of up to 102.5 g/t Au, associated with coarse visible gold;

Of the 36 samples, 26 returned assays greater than 1 g/t Au, and 10 returned grades above 10 g/t Au, confirming the widespread development of quartz vein hosted gold mineralisation at Safaga South, at significant grades.

“Following up on our recent new gold discovery at Safaga South, we have now significantly expanded the footprint of the outcropping mineralisation, and this second sampling programme has returned some very solid results,” said Mark Campbell, President and CEO. “Over the past months we have been primarily focused on securing our mining licence at Hamama and working with the Government and Wood Mackenzie on mining reform in Egypt, but importantly we continue to develop the overall exploration potential of the Abu Marawat Concession”.

Safaga South

The Safaga South prospect is located at the northeastern corner of the Abu Marawat Concession, predominantly on the southern side of Wadi Safaga, and is approximately 14 km east-northeast of the Abu Marawat deposit (Figure 1). Aton has discovered gold mineralised quartz veins over a significant area at Safaga South (see news release dated June 20, 2019), which have been partially worked in ancient times; as well as ancient dwellings and alluvial wadi workings in the general area. There are no previous records known to the Company of this historic mining site.

Aton field crews undertook a second phase of reconnaissance sampling at Safaga South between June and August 2019 to follow up on the initial programme, with a total of 36 selective grab samples taken during this second phase (Figure 2). The main objective of the programme was to identify and sample further mineralised quartz veins away from the 2 main zones of veins sampled in the initial discovery phase of sampling (see Figure 3 of news release dated June 20, 2019). Details of all new samples and assay grades are provided in Appendix A.

Mineralisation has been identified at Safaga South in numerous narrow quartz veins, mainly hosted in basement granitic rocks, predominantly granodiorites, and dioritic rocks in the northern part of the area. A distinctive high relief, late Younger Granite intrusive (Figure 1) outcrops in the northeast corner of the Concession. A late regional structural fabric strikes at approximately 070°, and is associated with very fine-grained, predominantly felsic (to mafic?) composition dyke emplacement. Many of the mineralised quartz veins are sub-parallel to this fabric, and are directly spatially related to dykes. The quartz vein mineralisation and the general geology of the area show broad similarities to the Zeno and Sir Bakis prospects (see Figure 1; and news releases dated May 30, 2018 and September 13, 2017).

Figure 1: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52b5ff6e-fdeb-41e2-a1ff-ef1f4ea0ed48

The programme again returned very encouraging results with exactly half the samples returning gold grades greater than 5 g/t Au, up to a maximum of 102.5 g/t Au (see Appendix A). Of the 36 samples 10 returned gold grades greater than 10 g/t Au, 18 returned gold grades greater than 5 g/t Au, and 26 returned gold grades greater than 1 g/t Au. At one location coarse visible gold was identified in iron oxide bearing quartz veins, with 2 samples returning assays of 102.5 g/t Au and 95.7 g/t Au.

Sampling again confirmed the presence of gold in both the quartz veins as well as the altered, weathered and in places, sheared host rocks. Most of the mineralisation at Safaga South is associated with narrow iron stained, and occasionally weakly gossanous quartz veins typically up to about a metre in width. Some of the veins are copper stained, although many are not. The Cu mineralisation, where present, is typically zoned, usually towards and within the often sheared margins of the veins, as well as laterally along the veins. Samples returned Cu grades up to 0.66% (sample AHA-20384), and chalcopyrite was occasionally identified. Silver values were typically low, and less than the gold grades, up to a maximum of 11.6 g/t Ag. No significant Pb or Zn assays were returned, and the original sulphide content of the veins was typically low, below 5% as a maximum.

As previously described the gold mineralised veins are frequently associated with narrow felsic (to mafic?) dykes, are sometimes sheared, and are typically orientated in an approximately E-W direction. Many, but not all, of the veins appear to be sub-parallel to the regional structural fabric, striking at about 070°, which appears to control much of the dyke and vein emplacement. Distribution of the gold mineralisation within the veins appears to be zoned, with the highest grades apparently occurring at the margins with, and extending into, the mineralised wallrocks. Some of the dykes appear to host gold mineralisation (eg. sample AHA-20384) whereas others do not (eg. samples AHA-25054 and AHA-25055).

One sample (AHA-20388) was collected from an outcrop of quite strongly and pervasively copper stained and altered granodioritic (?) rock, and returned an assay of 0.20% Cu. Interestingly, there was no obvious quartz veining at this locality, and the assay grade and pervasive Cu staining are suggestive of disseminated Cu mineralisation through the intrusive host.

Further follow-up work is justified and planned at the recently discovered Safaga South prospect to further define the extent and the significance of the widespread mineralisation identified to date.

Figure 2: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e7731c2-fdf1-41ae-91a1-a289c6d1255f



Exploration activity update

A number of other regional exploration fieldwork programmes have been undertaken during the summer months at Abu Marawat, including the following:



Further follow-up sampling has been undertaken at the Wasif prospect, which is located about 5 km to the south of Safaga South (see news release dated June 20, 2019). Detailed examination of an ancient village in the area suggests it to have been an ancient copper smelting site.



Further preliminary reconnaissance field work has been undertaken in the general Wasif-Waayrah area towards the eastern margin of the Concession. No previous work has been undertaken by the Company in this area of the Concession.



A preliminary programme of mobile metal ion geochemical sampling has been completed at the Abu Gaharish prospect (Figure 1) to follow up on the results of the 2017 GPR geophysical survey, which identified potentially mineralised structures buried beneath wadi sediments (see news release dated December 19, 2017). The aim of this programme was to identify potential blind mineralisation buried beneath wadi sediments at Abu Gaharish, and to further refine targeting. The Company has previously identified significant outcropping mineralisation in granitic ‘islands’ at Abu Gaharish, within a broad, flat-lying zone of wadi sediment cover. These samples have not yet been dispatched for analysis.



A sampling programme has been carried out at the Semna East prospect, a reduced intrusive related gold (“RIRG”) target located approximately 4km east-southeast of the historic Semna gold mine (Figure 1), and located on the northern margin of the highly prospective Gaharish granite pluton. Extensive ancient alluvial wadi workings have been identified at Semna East. The field programme comprised targeted sampling of outcropping mineralised quartz veins, as well as a grid lithogeochemical sampling programme.

Further details of the results of these programmes will be released in due course, as they become available.

Sampling and analytical procedures

Grab samples were manually and selectively collected at Safaga South, weighing in the order of 2-3 kg per individual sample. The samples were transported to and crushed to -4mm at the Company’s onsite sample preparation facility at Hamama. The final c. 500g splits were shipped to ALS Minerals at Rosia Montana, Romania for analysis. All samples were analysed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”) finish (analytical code Au-AA23). High grade gold samples (>10 g/t Au and >100 g/t Au) were re-analysed using analytical codes Au-AA25 (also fire assay with an AAS finish), and Au-GRA21 (fire assay with a gravimetric finish), respectively. All samples were also analysed for silver, copper, lead and zinc using an aqua regia digest followed by an AAS finish (analytical code AA45).



About Aton Resources Inc.

Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession (“Abu Marawat”), located in Egypt’s Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of Centamin’s world-class Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified numerous gold and base metal exploration targets at Abu Marawat, including the Hamama deposit in the west, the Abu Marawat deposit in the northeast, and the advanced Rodruin exploration prospect in the south of the Concession. Three historic British mines are also located on the Concession at Sir Bakis, Semna and Abu Garida. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within Abu Marawat, which display potential for the development of a variety of styles of precious and base metal mineralisation. Abu Marawat is over 596 km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity, as are the international airports at Hurghada and Luxor.

Qualified person

The technical information contained in this News Release was prepared by Javier Orduña BSc (hons), MSc, MCSM, DIC, MAIG, SEG(M), Exploration Manager of Aton Resources Inc. Mr. Orduña is a qualified person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information regarding Aton Resources Inc., please visit us at www.atonresources.com or contact:



MARK CAMPBELL



President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +202-27356548

Email: mcampbell@atonresources.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Appendix A

Sample ID Easting Northing Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) Cu (ppm) Description AHA-20377 576157 2939505 13.80 2.9 631 FeOx stained Vq, sheared and Cu stained on margins AHA-20378 576442 2938599 4.90 0.9 314 Vuggy Vq with FeOx, hosted in Gd AHA-20379 576456 2938376 7.75 0.7 131 FeOx stained Vq, dump sample, small ancient working AHA-20380 576422 2938460 5.24 0.8 18 FeOx stained Vq, dump sample, small ancient working AHA-20381 576548 2938964 0.02 0.5 17 Vq, FeOx in fractures AHA-20382 576453 2938976 13.50 1.5 1665 FeOx stained Vq with Cu staining and trace chalcopyrite, dump sample AHA-20383 576320 2938966 0.08 <0.2 1960 Vq with minor FeOx, and altered Gd host rock with Cu staining, dump sample AHA-20384 576137 2938789 14.85 2.0 6620 Strongly weathered felsic (rhyolite?) dyke with Cu staining and some Vq, dump sample AHA-20385 575906 2939483 0.39 0.3 48 FeOx stained Vq with some gossanous patches, dump sample AHA-20386 575920 2939483 3.92 0.6 233 FeOx stained Vq, with some gossanous patches, some altered dyke at contact AHA-20387 575921 2939437 0.49 0.6 282 Vq with FeOx in fractures, altered fine-grained dyke cross-cutting the vein AHA-20388 576190 2937974 0.02 0.2 1975 Massive altered granodiorite (?), with pervasive Cu staining – no Vq present AHA-20389 576275 2938041 3.67 0.3 99 FeOx stained Vq with some gossanous material, dump sample AHA-20390 576297 2938031 2.47 0.4 20 Vuggy, strongly weathered Vq, with some gossanous material AHA-20391 576502 2938048 7.44 2.9 433 Highly weathered FeOx Vq with some gossanous material AHA-20392 576646 2938641 0.09 <0.2 473 10cm wide zone of very Fe-rich altered and weathered felsic/rhyolitic? dyke, no Vq present AHA-20393 576762 2938899 3.28 0.8 48 FeOx-rich, sheared Gd, with trace Vq only AHA-25051 576162 2939553 3.32 0.5 796 Vq, with some gossanous material on the contact with the host rock, E-W trending AHA-25052 576281 2939562 102.50 11.6 378 Mineralised Vq, with FeOx and gossanous material AHA-25053 576281 2939562 95.70 6.5 2040 Au mineralised Vq with FeOx and some gossanous material, with grains of coarse visible Au AHA-25054 576281 2939562 0.08 <0.2 36 Sheared and oxidised mafic (?) dyke AHA-25055 576281 2939562 0.04 <0.2 55 Oxidised mafic (?) dyke AHA-25056 576262 2939568 0.03 <0.2 49 Sheared and oxidised mafic dyke (other side of the AHA-25054/55 dyke) AHA-25057 575568 2939814 26.70 2.8 170 FeOx stained Vq, with some gossanous material AHA-25058 575540 2939827 11.95 0.8 30 Extension of the main vein (sample AHA-25057), with some boxwork after pyrite AHA-25059 575536 2939813 13.45 0.8 15 FeOx stained Vq, some gossanous material and oxidised boxwork after pyrite Sample ID Easting Northing Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) Cu (ppm) Description AHA-25060 575567 2939772 9.90 0.5 23 FeOx stained Vq, some oxidised boxwork after pyrite, hosted in diorite AHA-25061 575475 2939878 8.50 0.5 10 Oxidised, FeOx stained Vq at 2m depth on sheared contact, minor gossanous material, in diorite host AHA-25062 575783 2939729 8.23 0.5 175 Composite grab sample – 2x Vq’s with some oxidised material, and sheared contacts AHA-25063 577216 2940264 12.05 0.6 312 2x parallel FeOx stained Vq’s, sheared and weathered material at contact with intermediate (?) dyke AHA-25064 577232 2940068 0.05 0.3 16 FeOx stained Vq, with some gossanous material, in very weathered Gd host, 20m long ancient working AHA-25065 577319 2940095 7.72 0.5 127 Extension of the sample AHA-25064 vein AHA-25066 576110 2939377 3.74 1.2 121 FeOx stained Vq with some gossanous material, hosted in felsic rock (possible dyke?), shallow working AHA-25067 576799 2938901 5.70 1.0 279 Vq, with minor gossanous material, 30cm sheared and oxidised contact, in weathered Gd host AHA-20409 576222 2939525 10.30 1.0 605 FeOx stained Vq, hosted in Gd AHA-20412 576682 2937872 1.79 <0.2 31 Sheared Vq with minor FeOx, at ancient working Notes: All coordinates are UTM (WGS84) Zone 36R Samples are all grabs, or grab composites; except AHA-20377 – manual 2m channel across a mineralised quartz vein and mineralised wallrock contacts Vq: quartz vein; FeOx: iron oxides; Gd: granodiorite; Cu: copper No significant Pb (maximum 135 ppm) or Zn (maximum 134 ppm) assays returned



