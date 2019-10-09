Goldcliff Confirms High Grade Silver and Gold Underground at Nevada Rand

VANCOUVER, Oct. 09, 2019 - George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corp. (“Goldcliff” or the “Company”) (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) reports that recent sampling of the upper levels of the Nevada Rand mine has demonstrated the presence of remaining high-grade silver and gold mineralization. Medium to bonanza grade mineralization was encountered on all levels sampled, with silver values running from 131 g/t to 1,415 g/t and gold values running from 2.45 g/t to 37.9 g/t.



A three component, phase one exploration programme was conducted at the Nevada Rand property in late August of this year. The programme components were underground mapping and sampling, surface mapping and sampling and extensive drainage sediment sampling.

Geologic consultants specializing in old mine workings were able to access the old Nevada Rand shaft. Mapping and sampling were conducted on the 50 ft level, the 100 ft sub level, the 150 ft level and the 180 ft sub-level. In addition to demonstrating that high grade mineralization remains unmined underground, the exercise provided insight into underground geology and the alteration and mineralization characteristics. As can be seen from the table below, medium to high grade mineralization was found on all the levels sampled.

Underground sampling results (all samples were taken on levels 50, 100 sublevel, 150 and 180 sublevel):

Sample Number Description Mine Level Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) 5201950004 2 metre rock chip 50’ level 5.31 135 5201950007 Ore chute 150’ level 10.85 278 5201950011 2 metre rock chip 100’ level 7.15 1415 5201950012 1 metre rock chip 100’ level 14.10 763 5201950013 2.5 metre rock chip 100’ level 3.98 131 5201950014 0.5 metre rock chip 150’ level 37.9 739 5201950015 2 metre rock chip 150’ level 12.35 636 5201950016 1.5 metre rock chip 150’ level 5.66 257 5201950017 2 metre rock chip 150’ level 0.10 370 5201950018 1 metre rock chip 150’ level 2.45 752 5201950019 1 metre rock chip 150’ level 11.65 356 5201950020 1 metre rock chip 180’ level 6.82 142 5201950021 2 metre rock chip 180’ level 7.79 351

Level maps with sample locations can be found on the Goldcliff website at http://www.goldcliff.com/projects/nevada-rand/nevada-rand-shaft/.

Since optioning the property Goldcliff has been unable to locate a modern map of the property geology, should one even exist. A key part of the phase one programme was to create an up to date geologic map. This work has developed a more thorough understanding of rock types, alteration, and particularly structural trends. Surface rock sampling returned several anomalous gold values ranging from 0.25 g/t to 3.41 g/t Au in several areas. These areas are consistent with structural trends and indicate other targets on the property that have never been drilled. Nevada Rand is known for extensive surface leaching and remobilizing of precious metals as secondary enrichment at shallow depths. For this reason, lower grade anomalous values on surface are considered highly prospective for higher grade precious metals at shallow depth below. The drainage sampling is providing geochemical correlations which will augment the interpretation of structural and mineralized trends and help in guiding drill locations.

Goldcliff is preparing a drill programme to follow up on the encouraging surface and underground sampling results. A series of closely spaced shallow holes will test the lateral extensions of the Nevada Rand mine mineralization. Once the proposed drill programme is finalized, it will be incorporated into a permit application for submission to the BLM.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC): 21 underground (u/g), 8 mine dump samples and 74 surface rock samples, and 112 field-sieved lithic drainage (lds) sediment samples, were directly delivered by Goldcliff personnel, following a secure chain of custody, to the ALS Laboratories in Reno, NV, for processing (Prep31- crush rocks to 70% <2mm, riffle split off 250g, pulverize to >85% passing 75 microns; and Prep SCR41- dry at <60 degC and sieve to -80 Mesh). All the samples were analyzed, along with internal standards, at the ISO/IEC 17025-2005 accredited ALS Laboratory in Vancouver, BC, for 51 elements by ultra-trace Aqua Regia ICPMS (code ME-MS 41), and for Au, Pd, Pt, by 30g Fire Assay ICPMS (code PGM-MS23L). Over-limit silver and gold (>100ppmAg, >1000ppbAu) ore-grade samples were also fire-assayed by Aqua Regia digest-ICP-AES finish (code Ag-OG46) and Fire Assay-AAS finish (codeAu-AA25).

Ed Rockel, P. Geo, qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 supervised the preparation and verification of the technical information contained in this release.

