Grande Portage Announces Trenching & Channel Sample Assays Confirming the Continuation of Main Vein's Mineralized Gold Structure by over 265 Meters

Vancouver, October 9, 2019 - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) (OTCQB: GPTRF) (FSE: GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first results from its field program at the Herbert Gold Project near Juneau, Alaska.

The program consisted of trenching and channel sampling on the Main Vein, it's North Strand and on the Deep Trench Vein. Two of the channel samples were submitted to the laboratory for metallurgical testing. In addition to sampling known veins, comprehensive geologic mapping, sampling, and prospecting was focused on new areas where the Company's recent LiDAR survey revealed numerous structures which could be targets for additional discoveries of mineralized veins.

One of the samples from the Deep Trench Vein was cut near the central portion of the E-W striking, steeply N-dipping quartz vein, and showed 5.03 g/t gold over 0.46 meters true width, or if sheared wallrock is included with the quartz vein it returned 2.48 g/t gold over 2.54 meters true width. The second area sampled on the Deep Trench lies near the western end of the structure and was taken for the purposes of metallurgical testing. Preliminary results on this sample consist of a fire assay returned values of 18.09 g/t gold and 10 g/t silver over a true width of 1.65 meters.

Three channel samples were cut on the Main Vein, one of which also had a bulk sample removed from the surface exposure. The western most sample contained 8.217 g/t gold over 1.64 meters. The central sample returned 6.06 g/t gold over 1.26 meters and the third sample which was removed approximately 265 meters east of the furthest west sample returned 1.636 g/t gold over 2.51 meters using a weighted average. The North Strand of the Main Vein was also sampled by channels in two locations. The western sample showed 15.32 g/t gold over 1.79 meters and the second, about 140 meters to the east, assayed 5.27 g/t gold over 1.58 meters which includes 0.33 meters of 24.54 g/t gold.

Ian Klassen, Company President remarked "The parallel quartz vein structures located at the Herbert continue to confirm a pervasiveness of gold bearing quartz. These assay results will be tabulated and incorporated in our next mineral resource estimate"

Samples were analyzed by, Bureau Veritas Labs, an independent lab in Richmond, B.C., with the more highly mineralized intervals processed using the metallic screening and fire assay method which assures no coarse gold is missed in the analysis.

The qualified person for this news release is Mr. Carl Hale, P.Geo. Mr. Hale is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and is responsible for the technical content of this press release.

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Herbert property. The Herbert Gold property system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced nearly seven million ounces of gold. The Company's recent Mineral Resource estimate is quoted at a base case mineral resources cut-off grade of 2.50 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and consists of: an indicated resource of 606,500 ounces of gold at an average grade of 10.03 g/t Au (1,880,500 tonnes); and an inferred resource of 251,700 ounces of gold at an average grade of 14.15 g/t Au (553,429 tonnes).

