VANCOUVER, October 10, 2019 - Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG)(FSE:7BL)(OTC:BLAGF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") described in its news release dated September 16, 2019. In connection with the second tranche closing, the Company issued 250,000 common shares at a price of $1.00 per share for gross proceeds of $250,000.

The Company intends to use the funds to conduct mineral exploration work to advance its properties as well as for general working capital. The securities issued will be subject to a hold period expiring six months and one day from the date of issuance.

For further information, please contact:

Rana Vig

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 604-218-4766

Email: ranavig@gmail.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/562684/Blue-Lagoon-Completes-Second-Tranche-Of-Private-Placement