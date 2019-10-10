SolGold PLC Announces Grant of Share Options
Grant of Share Options
BISHOPSGATE, October 10, 2019 - The Board of SolGold plc (SolGold or the Company) wishes to advise of the grant of 3,150,000 unlisted options over ordinary shares of the Company to a nominee of Mr Liam Twigger, a Director of SolGold, following approval granted by shareholders at the Company's AGM convened on 20 September 2019.
The share options have a strike price of 60 pence each, vesting immediately, and expire on 20 December 2021.
Following the allotment of these share options, the Company has on issue a total of 1,846,321,033 fully-paid ordinary shares, 21,250,000 share options exercisable at 40p and 142,162,000 share options exercisable at 60p.
CONTACTS
|
Nicholas Mather
SolGold plc (Chief Executive Officer) nmather@solgold.com.au
|
Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665
+61 (0) 417 880 448
|
Karl Schlobohm
|
Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661
|
Anna Legge
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131
|
Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4997
|
Andrew Chubb
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500
|
Ross Allister / David McKeown
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
|
James Kofman / Darren Wallace
|
Tel: +1 416 943 6411
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name:
|
Liam Twigger
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status:
|
Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment:
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name:
|
b)
|
LEI:
|
213800HGFADQBMIEVI76
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code:
|
Options over Ordinary shares of 1p each
GB00B0WD0R35
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction:
|
Issue of options
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s):
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information:
Aggregated volume:
Price:
|
Single transaction as in 4 c) above
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
9 October 2019
07:00am GST
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction:
|
Outside of trading venue
