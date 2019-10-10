StrikePoint Intersects 102 g/t Gold and 356 g/t Silver over 1.0 Meters from a 100 Meter Step-out from the North Zone, Willoughby Property

Vancouver, October 10, 2019 - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results from its surface drilling program at the North Zone at their 100%-owned Willoughby property, located east of Stewart in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle. Results were received from additional four holes from the North Zone, with assays for another six holes currently pending from the North and Wilby Zones. Additionally, assay results are still pending from a Property-wide prospecting and channel sampling. Assays from the first two drill holes from the 2019 Program were previously announced (See Strikepoint News Release, September 16, 2019).

StrikePoint CEO, Shawn Khunkhun, states "This large step-out from historic high-grade intercepts has significantly expanded the extent of gold-silver mineralization at our Willoughby Property, and may represent a new mineralized zone. We eagerly anticipate additional results over the next few weeks from our 2019 drilling and surface exploration program."

North Zone Drilling

Drill hole W19-094, tested a new area of exposed mineralization that was covered with glacial ice during exploration programs in the mid 1990's. A high-grade interval of 102 g/t Gold and 356 g/t Silver over 1.0 Meters within 26.28 g/t Au and 95.00 g/t Ag over 4.0 meters. It is located northeast of the North zone, observed during the 2019 field mapping and drone survey program. This potentially new mineralized structure has a similar orientation as the North zone, located over 100 meters to the southwest. The high-grade mineralization occurs within a massive galena-pyrite-sphalerite-chalcopyrite vein with visible gold. Final assays are currently pending for holes W19-093,95 and 97 oriented to the east and west respectively from the same drill setup.

The mineralized trend of the North Zone consists of north to northeast striking, moderately south dipping pyrite-sphalerite-galena veins intersecting with north striking shallowly east dipping fault zones with milled pyrite within an early-Jurassic biotite-phyric diorite thought to be part of the 'Goldslide Suite' intrusive suite that hosts the adjacent Red Mountain Deposit. The intersection of these two structures may localise high-grade gold mineralisation.

Table 1: North Zone Assay Results, October 11 2019 (1)

Hole-ID Zone Azimuth/Dip From (meters) To

(meters) Length (meters) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) W19-091 North 68/-80 27.55 29.15 1.60 1.36 6.62 66.00 66.70 0.70 5.57 4.20 85.05 87.30 2.25 1.41 4.11 103.30 104.75 1.45 2.78 101.07 W19-092 North 50/-55 77.50 81.67 4.17 1.56 52.52 W19-094 North 15/-45 124.23 129.50 5.27 1.17 0.80 146.00 150.00 4.00 26.28 95.00 Incl. 149.00 150.00 1.00 102.00 356.00 W19-096 North 327/-60 60.00 61.50 1.50 1.52 18.00

(1) True thickness to be determined.

(2) Visible gold noted

.





Figure 1: Plan view of the North zone drilling

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

Willoughby project

The project occurs along the eastern margin of the Cambria Icefield, approximately 7 kilometres east of the advanced-staged Red Mountain Deposit that was recently acquired by Ascot Resources from IDM Mining. The property is underlain by Upper Triassic Stuhini rocks and Lower Jurassic Hazelton volcanic and sedimentary rocks that have been intruded by an early Jurassic-aged hornblende-feldspar porphyry, similar to and potentially comagmatic with the Goldslide Intrusive suite at Red Mountain. Intrusive-related mineralized zones consist of primarily pyrite with lesser pyrrhotite, sphalerite, galena, chalcopyrite, native gold. Eight gold and silver mineralized zones have been identified to-date over a one-kilometer strike-length mineralization trend.

QA/QC

Samples for the 2019 exploration program were all drill core were labelled, sawn in-half, with one-half placed in sealed bags and shipped with chain of custody controls to the laboratory. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored in Stewart, BC. The company implements a rigorous Quality Control/Quality Assurance program, including the insertion of Standards, Blanks and duplicate at regular intervals in the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance.

Drill core samples are submitted to SGS Canada Inc. facility in Burnaby, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The SGS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, split into representative sub-sample using a riffle splitter and subsequently 250g is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 30g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.005 ppm and upper limit of 10 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 10ppm are re-analyzed using a 30g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 30g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 2ppm and upper limit of 100ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 100ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. All samples are also analyzed using a 33 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion (ICP-AES).

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is Marilyne Lacasse, P. Geo, Project Manager. She has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About StrikePoint

StrikePoint Gold is a gold exploration company focused on building high grade precious metals resources in Canada. The company controls two advanced stage exploration assets in BC's Golden Triangle. The past producing high grade silver Porter Project and the high-grade gold property Willoughby, which is adjacent to Red Mountain. The company also owns portfolio of gold properties in the Yukon.

