Osino Resources Commences Phase 2 Drill Program at Twin Hills Gold Project, Namibia

Commencement of 10,000m Phase 2 drill program at Twin Hills with 2 drill rigs currently on site

2 additional drill rigs to commence before mid-October

Program will focus on in-fill and step-out drilling at Twin Hills Central, as well as initial drill testing of Twin Hills West, Barking Dog and Clouds

Program to be completed before the end of 2019, with first batch of assay results expected by middle of November 2019

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 10, 2019 -- Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV: OSI) (FSE: RSR1) ("Osino” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce the commencement of the Phase 2 drill program at the Twin Hills Cluster, Karibib Gold Project, Namibia. This follows the success of the maiden drill program at Twin Hills Central completed during August 2019 as previously press released, where 5 out of the 7 holes drilled intersected significant mineralization.

Dave Underwood, Osino’s VP Exploration commented: “The Phase 1 drilling at Twin Hills Central exceeded our expectations and we have already started a Phase 2 program to build on this success. The Phase 2 program will cover 2000m strike length at Twin Hills Central as well as testing the bedrock anomalies at Twin Hills West, Barking Dog and Clouds. The Twin Hills West prospect is beginning to look particularly exciting with a large-scale, coincident gold and arsenic anomaly, as well as the highest bedrock assays encountered to date at the Twin Hills Cluster (2.69g/t Au).”

Phase 2 RC and Diamond Drill Program at Twin Hills Cluster

The second phase of drilling will focus on the following priorities:

Twin Hills Central: Approximately 5,500m of in-fill and step-out drilling aimed at expanding the mineralized horizon along strike and down dip. This drilling will consist of 23 diamond & RC holes along 7 fence lines spaced 200m apart with 100m borehole spacing. Together with the 7 Phase 1 boreholes this drilling will test a strike length of 2000m at Twin Hills Central (refer to Figure 1 below).

Twin Hills West: Approximately 2,000m of first pass diamond & RC drilling of recently defined bedrock gold and arsenic anomalies. This drilling comprises 9 diamond & RC holes along 3 fence lines over 600m of strike length on the coincident gold and arsenic anomaly. Twin Hills West has by far the largest arsenic anomaly in the Twin Hills Cluster and also has the highest bedrock gold value to date of 2.69g/t (refer to Figure 2 below).

Barking Dog and Clouds: Approximately 2,500m of first pass diamond & RC drilling of recently defined bedrock gold and arsenic anomalies. This drilling comprises 13 diamond & RC holes along 4 fence lines, with two lines each for Barking Dog and Clouds respectively.

All holes are planned to be at least 200m deep and will be drilled top-to-toe at an orientation of 60 degrees towards 160 (SSE) (Refer to Figures 1 and 2 below).

The objective of the drill program is to further define the Twin Hills Central discovery, to drill test the other newly defined gold prospects and to make additional significant gold discoveries within the Twin Hills Cluster.

Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96bba3fd-c95f-46be-946f-0d33a925219e

Figure 2 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ba40b3a-3d80-4127-bb35-6375a3a2c17f

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Underwood, a Chartered Professional Geologist (SACNASP), and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

Quality Assurance

All Osino sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") program including the insertion of blind standards, blanks and duplicate samples. QA/QC samples make up 10% of all samples submitted. Logging and sampling are completed at Osino’s secure facility located in Omaruru near the Twin Hills Project. Drill core is sawn in half on site and half drill-core samples are securely transported to the Actlabs sample prep facility in Windhoek, Namibia. The core is dried, crushed to 95% -10mesh, split to 250g and pulverised to 95% -150mesh. Sample pulps are sent to Actlabs in Ontario, Canada for analysis. Gold analysis is by 30g fire assay with AA finish and automatically re-analysed with Gravimetric finish if Au >5 g/t. In addition, pulps undergo 4-Acid digestion and multi-element analysis by ICP-AES or ICP-MS. RC samples are prepared at Actlabs sample prep facility in Windhoek, Namibia. The rock is dried, crushed to 95% -10mesh, split to 250g and pulverised to 95% -150mesh. Sample pulps are sent to Ontario, Canada for analysis. Gold analysis is by 30g fire assay with AA finish and automatically re-analysed with Gravimetric finish if Au >5 g/t.

About Osino Resources

Osino is a Canadian gold exploration company, focused on the acquisition and development of gold projects in Namibia. Our 22 exclusive prospecting licenses are located within Namibia’s prospective Damara mineral belt, mostly in proximity to and along strike of the producing Navachab and Otjikoto Gold Mines. Osino is targeting gold mineralization that fits the broad orogenic gold model. We are actively advancing a range of gold discoveries, prospects and targets across our 6,700km2 ground position by utilizing a portfolio approach geared towards discovery.

Osino’s focus in 2019 is on further advancing the Twin Hills and Goldkuppe discoveries within the developing Karibib Gold District, testing our Otjikoto East and Otjiwarongo targets and generating new ones on our remaining licenses. Our core projects are favorably located north and north-west of Namibia’s capital city Windhoek. By virtue of their location, the projects benefit significantly from Namibia’s well-established infrastructure with paved highways, railway, power and water in close proximity. Namibia is mining-friendly and lauded as one of the continent’s most politically and socially stable jurisdictions. Osino continues to evaluate new ground with a view to expanding its Namibian portfolio.

