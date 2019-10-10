Avesoro Resources Inc. - Q3 2019 Production Update

TSX: ASO

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 - Avesoro Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Avesoro") announces its preliminary production results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 ("Q3" or the "Quarter") from its New Liberty Gold Mine ("New Liberty") in Liberia, and Youga Gold Mine ("Youga") in Burkina Faso.

Operational Highlights

Consolidated gold production of 22,678 ounces in the Quarter, bringing year to date ("YTD") 2019 gold production to 102,113 ounces;

New Liberty gold production of 8,059 ounces in the Quarter, a 57% decrease on Q2 2019, due to heavy rainfall flooding the main pit; Youga gold production of 14,619 ounces in the Quarter, a 6% decrease on Q2 2019, as a result of a security incident which hampered mining fleet availability;

Total material movement ("TMM") of 10.6Mt in the Quarter, a 14% decrease on Q2 2019, consisting of 440kt of ore and 10.1Mt of waste material.

Serhan Umurhan, Chief Executive Officer of Avesoro, commented: "Following the transition to contractor mining at New Liberty and Youga earlier this year, both mines have experienced operational issues that adversely affected our mining rates and gold production performance in the Quarter.

However, I am confident that operational performance will improve at both mines during Q4, with the end of the wet season allowing New Liberty to materially enhance productivity in the near term despite the recent pit-wall failure. Meanwhile, an additional 15 trucks, 6 excavators, a rock drill and further auxiliary equipment will be available at Youga later this week at the mining contractors cost, and we expect that this will result in an uplift in production during Q4.

Given a number of operational uncertainties our full year production guidance remains under review. The Company intends to provide updated guidance once operational performance has stabilised for a sustained period of time."

Table 1: Preliminary Group Production Results

Parameter Unit Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Variance Q2 2018 Variance YTD Ore mined kt 440 471 -7% 629 -30% 1,520 Waste mined kt 10,133 11,818 -14% 9,146 11% 34,553 Total material movement kt 10,574 12,289 -14% 9,775 8% 36,073 Ore processed kt 416 600 -31% 633 -34% 1,643 Gold production Ounces 22,678 34,338 -34% 47,177 -52% 102,113

New Liberty

As previously reported in the Company's August 8, 2019 announcement, heavy rainfall in late July and August resulted in the flooding of the main pit at New Liberty. As a consequence, ore mining operations were suspended for most of August and September, with the mining fleet focusing on waste stripping during this time.

With mining productivity hampered, total ore mined during the Quarter decreased by 58% to 107kt and total material movement during the Quarter reduced by 12% to 6.87Mt versus Q2 2019 whilst strip ratio increased to 63.4:1.

The shortfall in ore led to the suspension of milling operations for much of August and September. Plant throughput reduced by 60% to 106kt yielding gold production of 8,059 ounces, a 57% decrease on production achieved during Q2 2019.

Table 2: New Liberty Performance Metrics

Parameter Unit Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Variance Q3 2018 Variance Mined grade g/t 2.49 2.50 0% 2.86 -13% Ore mined kt 107 257 -58% 396 -73% Waste mined kt 6,766 7,593 -11% 5,237 29% Strip ratio Waste:Ore 63.4 29.5 115% 13.2 380% Total material movement kt 6,873 7,850 -12% 5,634 22% Feed grade g/t 2.51 2.36 6% 2.82 -11% Ore processed kt 106 268 -60% 354 -70% Recovery % 94% 92% 2% 90% 5% Gold production ounces 8,059 18,822 -57% 27,456 -71%

Youga

As previously reported in the Company's announcements dated August 8, and August 9, 2019, Youga experienced a security breach resulting in severe damage to a number of haul trucks, excavators and auxiliary equipment within the Heavy Mining Equipment ("HME") fleet and the temporary suspension of both mining and processing activities.

Due to the security breach, the HME fleet capacity was reduced for much of the Quarter, resulting in TMM of 3.7Mt, a reduction of 17% on the previous Quarter. Waste mined decreased by 20% to 3.37Mt whilst ore mined increased by 56% to 333kt resulting in a waste to ore stripping ratio of 10:1. Mined grade decreased by 4% on the previous quarter to 2.15g/t as production from Gassore was supplemented by low grade low-strip sections of the Zergore pit.

Due to the fleet damage constraining mining activities, plant throughout reduced by 7% to 310kt during the Quarter, resulting in a gold production of 14,619 ounces.

Table 3: Youga Performance Metrics

Parameter Unit Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Variance Q3 2018 Variance Mined grade g/t 2.15 2.24 -4% 2.76 -22% Ore mined kt 333 214 56% 233 43% Waste mined kt 3,367 4,225 -20% 3,909 -14% Strip ratio Waste:Ore 10.1 19.8 -49% 16.8 -40% Total material movement kt 3,701 4,439 -17% 4,142 -11% Feed grade g/t 1.61 1.59 1% 2.44 -34% Ore processed kt 310 332 -7% 279 11% Recovery % 91% 91% 0% 90% 1% Gold production ounces 14,619 15,516 -6% 19,721 -26%

About Avesoro Resources Inc.

Avesoro Resources is a West Africa focused gold producer and development company that operates two gold mines across West Africa and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the AIM market operated by the London Stock Exchange ("AIM"). The Company's assets include the New Liberty Gold Mine in Liberia and the Youga Gold Mine in Burkina Faso.

