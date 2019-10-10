American Battery Metals Corporation Congratulates Nobel Prize Winners for Creation of Lithium-Ion Battery; New Battery Technology Will Require Even More Supplies of Critical Metal Feedstocks

INCLINE VILLAGE, October 10, 2019 - American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), a premier battery metal exploration and development and battery recycling company based in Nevada, today congratulated the three scientists who have been awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their foundational work in the creation of lithium-ion batteries.

John B Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino share the prize for their work. Goodenough, at 97, is the oldest ever Nobel laureate.

The technical team at American Battery Metals Corp. has nothing but praise for the career work and achievements of the Nobel prize winners.

American Battery Metal Corporation's senior chemist Axel Drefahl said, "Goodenough's work not only triggered a breakthrough in battery technology, his amazing career in chemistry and materials engineering highlights the importance of combining experimental investigation with physico-chemical analysis and smart materials-design techniques."

American Battery Metal Corporation's Chief Technology Officer, Ryan Melsert, said, "The work of these pioneers laid the foundation for the impressive technology that constitutes today's' lithium-ion cells, and American Battery Metal Corporation is privileged to continue to work with battery R&D and manufacturing groups throughout the world to ensure that the primary and recycled battery metal feedstocks that we produce will serve the needs of today's' and future battery cells."

Melsert continued, "As more advanced material and cell technologies move from R&D laboratories in to high volume manufacturing, the ubiquity of the lithium-ion cell will continue to grow and the importance of being able to secure high-quality and domestically-sourced battery metal feedstocks will only increase."

American Battery Metals Corp. is meeting the supply chain challenges with innovative solutions. The company's vertical strategies leverage its exploration and mining operations with self-supporting extraction and battery recycling divisions. American Battery Metal Corporation's extraction technology will bring new resources online faster, while the company's recycling technology will "mine" critical metals from scrap and end-of-life battery feedstocks in an environmentally sustainable manner, then redeploying the recovered lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, copper, and aluminum back into the supply chain.

