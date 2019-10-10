Buenaventura Cordially Invites You to Its Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM) will hold its Third Quarter 2019 earnings conference call on:

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

10:00 AM (Eastern Time)

9:00 AM (Peru Time)

Participating on the call to review Buenaventura’s Third Quarter 2019 financial and operating results will be Victor Gobitz, Chief Executive Officer, as well as other members of the senior management team.

Third quarter results will be issued on October 29, 2019 after market close.

To participate in the conference call, please dial

Toll Free US +1-877-407-8033 Toll International +1-201-689-8033

Registration is required; please dial in at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Webcast: https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/53996

The conference call will be available for replay for 30 days:

USA Toll Free: +1-877-481-4010

International: +1-919-882-2331

Replay ID: 53996

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded, precious metals company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the mining, processing, development and exploration of gold and silver and other metals via wholly owned mines as well as through its participation in joint exploration projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Mallay*, Julcani*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache and is developing the Tambomayo project.

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation), an important precious metal producer; 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer. For a printed version of the Company’s 2018 Form 20-F, please contact the investor relations contacts on page 1 of this report, or download the PDF format file from the Company’s web site at www.buenaventura.com.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005481/en/

Contact

Contacts in Lima:

Leandro Garcia, Chief Financial Officer

(511) 419 2540

Rodrigo Echecopar, Head of Investor Relations

(511) 419 2591/ rodrigo.echecopar@buenaventura.pe

Contacts in NY:

Barbara Cano

(646) 452 2334

barbara@inspirgroup.com

Company Website: www.buenaventura.com