Gitennes mobilizes diamond drill to Snowbird High Grade Gold Project to Commence Third Drilling Programme

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - October 10, 2019 - Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("Gitennes" or the "Company") (TSXV:GIT) has mobilized a diamond drill to its Snowbird High Grade Gold Project for the start of its Phase III diamond drilling programme initially planned for 2,000 metres focussed on the Main Zone.

Main Zone Highlights - Snowbird Gold Project

The Main Zone has consistently delivered high grade results either through historical adit and trench sampling; diamond drilling in the early and late-1980's or by Gitennes' two diamond drilling programmes (see tables below).

Table 1 - Historical Adit and Trench Sampling

Vein Area Total Length (m) # of Samples Wtd Ave Gold Grade (g/t) Grade Range (g/t) Main Adit-East Wall 9.72 15 8.62 1.87-19.9 Adit-West Wall 8.36 14 691.61 4.67-4,602 Peg Leg Trench 49.54 66 10.53 1.31 - 45.44

(1)Readers are cautioned that a "qualified person" (as defined by National Instrument 43-101) has not yet completed sufficient work to be able to verify the historical information, and therefore the information should not be relied upon.

Table 2 - Select Historical Drill Results and Gitennes Drill Results:

Hole Gold (g/t) Length (metres) 86-06 5,050 0.20 80-07 10.53 4.80 Including 30.34 1.22 86-02 10.97 2.97 80-06 9.57 2.40 including 23.93 0.93 86-07 24.50 1.00 SB17-04 (GIT) 9.10 2.02 including 16.20 1.00 SB18-06 (GIT) 15.13 1.32 including 22.50 0.82

(1)Except for holes SB17-04 and SB18-06 readers are cautioned that a "qualified person" (as defined by National Instrument 43-101) has not yet completed sufficient work to be able to verify the historical information, and therefore the information should not be relied upon.

Based on Gitennes' work and a review of historical information, high-grade gold occurs within and adjacent to the 25 to 150 metre wide silica-carbonate altered ultramafic unit in areas of high deformation (faulting/shearing) and is associated with key pathfinder elements arsenic and antimony. Gold in quartz veins is predominantly hosted within 10 metres of the footwall contact between the overlying mudstone altered ultramafic.

Gitennes' review of historic drilling in combination with contemporary drilling from the Phase I and II programme suggests that the down dip extension of the Main Zone mineralization may steepen at depth. Phase III drilling will test the Main Zone at depth as almost all historical drilling has been to an average vertical depth of only about 75 metres.

The Company also announces that it has received TSX Venture approval to settle a payable with a diamond drill contractor. Gitennes and the drill contractor agreed to settle $38,418 by Gitennes issuing 768,376 common shares at $0.05 per common share. Additionally, the Company has amended its option agreement on the Snowbird Project such that the deadline for Gitennes to incur cumulative expenditures by September 30 has been extended to December 31, 2019.

About Gitennes Exploration Inc.

Gitennes is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral properties with a focus on high grade gold. The Company currently has two high grade gold exploration properties, Snowbird and Maroon, both in British Columbia and a 1% Net Smelter Returns royalty on the 18 million ounce Urumalqui Silver Project in Peru.

