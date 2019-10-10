Barrick Announcement of: Preliminary Q3 production results on October 17, 2019; Quarter 3 2019 results on November 6, 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 - Barrick will release its third quarter results to end September 2019 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation on the results in London, UK, at 14:00 UTC (GMT) / 09:00 EST on that day. The presentation will be linked to a webcast and conference call.
Release of Quarter 3 preliminary production and sales information
October 17, 07:00 EDT / 12:00 BST
Q3 results release
November 6, 07:00 EST / 12:00 GMT
London results presentation
November 6, 09:00 EST / 14:00 GMT The Auditorium Chartered Accountants’ Hall One Moorgate Place London, EC2R 6EA
Webcast linked to presentation
November 6, 09:00 EST / 14:00 GMT https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/barrick/mediaframe/32650/indexl.html When prompted, enter: First Name, Last Name, Company, Email.
Conference call linked to presentation
November 6, 09:00 EST / 14:00 GMT
US/Canada (toll-free)
1 800 319 4610
UK (toll-free)
0808 101 2791
International (toll)
+1 416 915 3239
The webcast will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 3682.
If you wish to attend the presentation in London, please contact Kathy du Plessis at Barrick@dpapr.com.
The Q3 2019 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.
Enquiries:
Investor & media relations Kathy du Plessis Tel/mobile +44 20 7557 7738 Barrick@dpapr.com
