Rubicon Minerals Completes C$12 Million Private Placement Financing

TSX: RMX | OTCQX: RBYCF

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 - Rubicon Minerals Corp. (TSX: RMX | OTCQX: RBYCF) ("Rubicon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the private placement offering of common shares of the Company ("Shares") announced on September 20, 2019 (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the Offering, an aggregate of 12,000,000 Shares were issued by the Company at a price of C$1.00 per Share for gross proceeds of C$12.0 million.

The Offering was conducted by a syndicate of agents led by Cormark Securities Inc. and including Mackie Research Capital Corporation, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., Legacy Hill Capital Ltd., TD Securities Inc. and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration and development expenditures at Rubicon's Phoenix Gold Project and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing of the Offering remains subject to final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). The Shares issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from closing of the Offering.

Franklin Resources, Inc., an institutional investor and insider of the Company (as a result of its beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, directly or indirectly, greater than 10% of the outstanding common shares of the Company), participated in the Offering through two funds and acquired an aggregate of 1,800,000 Shares for C$1,800,000. The participation of this insider in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has determined that the transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemptions contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of securities issued to insiders nor the consideration paid by insiders exceeded 25 percent of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the transaction 21 days in advance of closing of the Offering because insider participation had not been confirmed. The shorter period was necessary in order to permit the Company to close the Offering in a timeframe consistent with usual market practice for transactions of this nature.

About Rubicon Minerals Corporation

Rubicon Minerals Corp. is an advanced gold exploration company that owns the Phoenix Gold Project, located in the prolific Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. Additionally, Rubicon controls the second largest land package in Red Lake consisting of over 285 square kilometres of prime, strategic exploration ground, and more than 900 square kilometres of mineral property interests in the emerging Long Canyon gold district that straddles the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. Rubicon's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (RMX) and the OTCQX markets (RBYCF). For more information, please visit our website at www.rubiconminerals.com.

Rubicon Minerals Corp.

George Ogilvie, P.Eng.

President, CEO, and Director

