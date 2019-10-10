Origin Gold Announces Closing of Private Placement

MONTREAL, Oct. 10, 2019 - Origin Gold Corp. ("Origin or the “Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: OIC) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the “Placement”) with an accredited investor, by issuing a total of 800,000 units of Origin (the “Units”) at $0.10 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of $80,000.



The Corporation plans to use the net proceeds from the Placement to explore potential mineral properties opportunities and for general working capital.

Each Unit consists of one common share (a “Common Share”) and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”) of Origin. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.15 during a two-year period following the issuance of the Warrant. No commissions are payable on this Placement.

The securities issued pursuant to the Placement on the date hereof are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada expiring on February 11, 2020.

The Placement was carried out pursuant to prospectus exemptions of applicable securities laws and is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Origin

Origin is a mineral exploration company with its exploration activities focused in Colombia.

Rejean Gosselin, President and CEO : Tel: 514.303.0950

E-mail: rgminero@gmail.com

