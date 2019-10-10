Coeur Reports Third Quarter 2019 Production and Sales Results

Coeur Mining Inc. (the "Company" or "Coeur") (NYSE: CDE) today announced third quarter 2019 production of 99,782 ounces of gold, 3.0 million ounces of silver, 4.2 million pounds of zinc and 4.5 million pounds of lead. Metal sales for the quarter totaled 100,407 ounces of gold, 3.0 million ounces of silver, 4.1 million pounds of zinc and 4.3 million pounds of lead.

The Company is reaffirming full-year 2019 production guidance of 334,000 - 372,000 ounces of gold, 12.2 - 14.7 million ounces of silver, 25 - 40 million pounds of zinc and 20 - 35 million pounds of lead.

Quarterly Production Results

"As anticipated, our third quarter operational results reflected the beginning of a strong second half that is expected to continue throughout the remainder of the year," said Mitchell J. Krebs, Coeur's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Wharf bounced back from a slow first half to deliver a strong quarter, while Palmarejo and Kensington generated solid operational results to help drive a 15% quarter-over-quarter increase in Companywide gold production. At Rochester, we are beginning to see initial results from the newly-installed high-pressure grinding roll ("HPGR") unit that are consistent with third-party test work and our internal expectations."

"At Silvertip, quarterly production rates declined as we took advantage of favorable weather to extend planned downtime to complete several key surface projects. Additionally, we bolstered the internal and external resources at site to address remaining mill projects that will allow for a higher and more sustained level of mill availability," continued Mr. Krebs. "Overall, we expect to achieve production guidance at each of our operations with the Companywide goal of returning to positive free cash flow in 2019."

Operations

Third quarter production and sales highlights for each of Coeur's operations are provided below.

Palmarejo, Mexico

3Q 2019 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 Tons milled 442,464 447,727 378,987 378,389 300,116 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.09 0.07 0.07 0.08 0.10 Average silver grade (oz/t) 4.88 4.74 4.64 5.96 6.26 Average recovery rate – Au 81.7% 87.7% 83.4% 97.6% 88.8% Average recovery rate – Ag 79.6% 81.8% 72.8% 84.0% 82.2% Ounces Produced Gold 31,779 28,246 23,205 31,239 27,885 Silver (000's) 1,720 1,735 1,278 1,893 1,544 Ounces Sold Gold 32,731 28,027 27,394 23,667 29,830 Silver (000's) 1,747 1,709 1,405 1,534 1,572 Average realized price per gold ounce $1,269 $1,210 $1,154 $1,148 $1,082 Average realized price per silver ounce $17.05 $14.86 $15.39 $14.57 $14.75

Third quarter gold production increased 13% to 31,779 ounces, while silver production remained consistent at approximately 1.7 million ounces compared to the prior quarter. Year-over-year, gold and silver production increased by approximately 14% and 11%, respectively

Higher gold production during the quarter was primarily driven by the improvement in average grade, partially offset by lower recoveries. Consistent quarter-over-quarter silver production reflected higher grade offset by slightly lower recoveries and mill throughput. Lower recoveries during the quarter reflect additional in-circuit inventory and adjustments on final settlements of doré sales

Production began at La Nación, located within the Independencia mine complex, in the beginning of the third quarter. La Nación is anticipated to continue ramping up through the end of 2019 as infrastructure projects are completed, adding approximately 400 tons per day of additional mill feed

Commissioning of a new thickener was completed on-budget and on-schedule in the third quarter. The project is expected to increase metallurgical recoveries for both gold and silver by approximately 2% and has an estimated one-year payback

Approximately 33% of gold sales in the third quarter, or 10,785 ounces, were sold under Palmarejo's gold stream agreement at a price of $800 per ounce. Full-year gold sales under the stream agreement are expected to remain around similar levels

Full-year 2019 production guidance remains unchanged at 95,000 - 105,000 ounces of gold and 6.5 - 7.2 million ounces of silver

Rochester, Nevada

3Q 2019 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 Tons placed 2,516,353 2,786,287 2,667,559 3,674,566 4,061,082 Average silver grade (oz/t) 0.43 0.45 0.46 0.46 0.52 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.004 0.003 0.003 0.004 0.004 Ounces Produced Silver (000's) 982 971 960 1,466 1,290 Gold 7,901 8,609 8,256 15,926 14,702 Ounces Sold Silver (000's) 951 962 1,000 1,391 1,248 Gold 7,651 8,642 8,511 15,339 14,257 Average realized price per silver ounce $17.02 $14.83 $15.31 $14.53 $14.70 Average realized price per gold ounce $1,476 $1,295 $1,299 $1,234 $1,204

Tons placed in the third quarter decreased 10% quarter-over-quarter and 38% year-over-year to approximately 2.5 million tons. Fewer tons placed reflects the commissioning of the new three-stage crushing circuit during the quarter

Silver production remained consistent quarter-over-quarter at approximately 1.0 million ounces, while gold production decreased 8% to 7,901 ounces. Year-over-year, silver and gold production decreased 24% and 46%, respectively

Silver production was impacted by slightly lower average grade, while gold production decreased largely due to fewer tons placed. Side slope leaching on the Stage III and Stage IV leach pads as well as the stacking of run-of-mine material early in the quarter were used to supplement production

Initial recovery results from bottle roll and column tests on HPGR-crushed ore observed during the quarter were encouraging and in-line with original expectations. The Company plans to continue monitoring and benchmarking results against third-party test work to further validate recovery rates associated with the HPGR unit

Production in the fourth quarter is anticipated to benefit from the stacking of additional tons, reflecting a full quarter integrating the new crushing circuit. The Company began stacking HPGR-crushed material close to the liner of the Stage IV leach pad in September, with breakthrough expected later this month. Additional run-of-mine material may be used opportunistically to supplement production through the remainder of 2019

Coeur is maintaining full-year 2019 production guidance of 4.2 - 5.0 million ounces of silver and 40,000 - 50,000 ounces of gold

Kensington, Alaska

3Q 2019 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 Tons milled 166,475 160,510 164,332 166,310 167,964 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.22 0.23 0.20 0.23 0.17 Average recovery rate 93.2% 93.0% 90.2% 93.0% 91.8% Gold ounces produced 34,156 34,049 29,973 35,335 26,809 Gold ounces sold 35,452 34,415 31,335 33,202 25,648 Average realized price per gold ounce $1,485 $1,312 $1,286 $1,246 $1,161

Commercial production at Jualin was declared on December 1, 2018. The figures shown in the table above include pre-commercial production

Continued strong gold production during the third quarter totaled 34,156 ounces, consistent with the prior period. Year-over-year gold production increased 27%

Jualin accounted for approximately 15% of Kensington’s third quarter production, compared to approximately 17% in the prior quarter. Jualin is now anticipated to account for approximately 15% of Kensington's total production in 2019, largely due to an expected increase in production from the Kensington Main deposit

During the quarter, 9,784 ounces were sold under Kensington's $25.0 million prepayment agreement. Coeur anticipates a working capital outflow of approximately $15.0 million associated with these sales in the third quarter and expects the remaining $10.0 million working capital outflow during the fourth quarter

Full-year 2019 production guidance is unchanged at 117,000 - 130,000 ounces of gold

Wharf, South Dakota

3Q 2019 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 Tons placed 1,503,021 919,435 1,090,510 1,644,168 1,127,391 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.027 0.023 0.020 0.020 0.023 Ounces produced Gold 25,946 15,680 16,902 16,960 19,437 Silver (000's) 18 12 13 13 13 Ounces sold Gold 24,573 15,301 18,086 15,306 19,874 Silver (000's) 17 12 14 11 12 Average realized price per gold ounce $1,481 $1,311 $1,317 $1,247 $1,198

Gold production in the third quarter increased 65% quarter-over-quarter and 33% year-over-year to 25,946 ounces

Higher production during the quarter was largely driven by the placement of additional tons and improved grade. Tons placed increased 63% quarter-over-quarter to 1.5 million, while average gold grade increased 17% to 0.027 ounces per ton

Operational results reflect better crusher performance and improved weather conditions. Strong crusher performance and the placement of higher-grade ore are expected to drive solid production results in the fourth quarter

The Company is maintaining full-year 2019 production guidance of 82,000 - 87,000 ounces of gold

Silvertip, British Columbia

3Q 2019 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 Tons milled 53,145 59,689 62,051 38,802 28,080 Average silver grade (oz/t) 7.54 7.48 5.50 6.06 7.29 Average zinc grade (%) 7.6% 7.5% 5.9% 5.8% 8.0% Average lead grade (%) 5.4% 5.4% 3.7% 3.9% 4.6% Average recovery rate – Ag 74.8% 77.0% 69.9% 60.5% 47.0% Average recovery rate – Zn 51.7% 59.1% 50.5% 69.1% 49.1% Average recovery rate – Pb 78.4% 77.3% 66.8% 54.7% 44.4% Produced Silver (000's ounces) 300 344 239 142 96 Zinc (000's lbs) 4,197 5,322 3,719 3,083 2,207 Lead (000's lbs) 4,478 4,980 3,077 1,658 1,159 Sold Silver (000's ounces) 290 365 215 127 131 Zinc (000's lbs) 4,076 5,303 4,723 2,552 1,772 Lead (000's lbs) 4,331 5,186 2,748 1,444 1,645 Average realized price per silver ounce, gross $19.94 $15.18 $14.98 $15.54 $14.62 Treatment and refining charges per silver ounce $1.63 $1.18 $1.24 $1.38 $3.34 Average realized price per silver ounce, net $18.31 $14.00 $13.74 $14.16 $11.28 Average realized price per zinc pound, gross $0.82 $0.83 $1.50 $1.07 $1.20 Treatment and refining charges per zinc pound $0.35 $0.34 $0.31 $0.24 $0.27 Average realized price per zinc pound, net $0.47 $0.49 $1.19 $0.83 $0.93 Average realized price per lead pound, gross $1.02 $0.87 $0.92 $0.87 $0.97 Treatment and refining charges per lead pound $0.07 $0.05 $0.06 $0.07 $0.07 Average realized price per lead pound, net $0.95 $0.82 $0.86 $0.80 $0.90

Silvertip achieved commercial production on September 1, 2018. The figures shown in the above table include pre-commercial production

Third quarter silver production decreased 13% to 0.3 million ounces quarter-over-quarter, while zinc and lead production decreased 21% and 10%, respectively, to 4.2 million pounds of zinc and 4.5 million pounds of lead. Lower production was largely driven by planned and unplanned downtime, which impacted mill availability during the quarter

Planned downtime was extended to take advantage of favorable weather conditions to address key projects to improve mill availability. Additional third-party maintenance resources were added during the quarter to accelerate mill stabilization efforts

The Company also deployed a coordinated human resources strategy to further enhance the operation's leadership team, improve recruitment and retention efforts, and bolster training of mill operators. These efforts, combined with the accelerated mill maintenance plan, have resulted in significant improvements in mill availability late in the third quarter and month-to-date

The permit amendment application to operate at a year-round mining and milling rate of 1,100 tons (1,000 metric tonnes) per day is in the final stages of the approval process and expected to be received in the fourth quarter

Full-year 2019 production guidance is unchanged at 1.5 - 2.5 million ounces of silver, 25 - 40 million pounds of zinc and 20 - 35 million pounds of lead

2019 Production Guidance

Coeur's 2019 production guidance remains unchanged from its guidance published on August 7, 2019.

Gold Silver Zinc Lead (oz) (K oz) (K lbs) (K lbs) Palmarejo 95,000 - 105,000 6,500 - 7,200 — — Rochester 40,000 - 50,000 4,200 - 5,000 — — Kensington 117,000 - 130,000 — — — Wharf 82,000 - 87,000 — — — Silvertip — 1,500 - 2,500 25,000 - 40,000 20,000 - 35,000 Total 334,000 - 372,000 12,200 - 14,700 25,000 - 40,000 20,000 - 35,000

Financial Results and Conference Call

Coeur will report its second quarter financial results on November 4, 2019 after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading. There will be a conference call on November 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Dial-In Numbers: (855) 560-2581 (U.S.) (855) 669-9657 (Canada) (412) 542-4166 (International) Conference ID: Coeur Mining

Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Terry F. D. Smith, Senior Vice President of Operations, Hans J. Rasmussen, Senior Vice President of Exploration, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through November 19, 2019.

Replay numbers: (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) (855) 669-9658 (Canada) (412) 317-0088 (International) Conference ID: 101 35 184

About Coeur

Coeur Mining Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, the Company has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the United States and Canada, including statements regarding anticipated production, cash flow, recoveries, mining rates, throughput, operations at Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf and Silvertip, including timing of obtaining permit amendment approval for Silvertip and the impact of the new thickener at Palmarejo, the new crushing circuit at Rochester and Jualin production at Kensington. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Coeur's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks and hazards inherent in the mining business (including risks inherent in developing large-scale mining projects, environmental hazards, industrial accidents, weather or geologically related conditions), changes in the market prices of gold, silver, zinc, and lead and a sustained lower price environment, the uncertainties inherent in Coeur's production, exploratory and developmental activities, including risks relating to permitting and regulatory delays, ground conditions, grade variability, any future labor disputes or work stoppages, the uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, changes that could result from Coeur's future acquisition of new mining properties or businesses, the loss or insolvency of any third-party smelter or refiner with whom Coeur does business, the effects of environmental and other governmental regulations, the risks inherent in the ownership or operation of or investment in mining properties or businesses in foreign countries, Coeur's ability to raise additional financing necessary to conduct its business, make payments or refinance its debt, as well as other uncertainties and risk factors set out in filings made from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Canadian securities regulators, including, without limitation, Coeur's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Coeur disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, Coeur undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Coeur, its financial or operating results or its securities.

Christopher Pascoe, Coeur's Director, Technical Services and a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, approved the scientific and technical information concerning Coeur's mineral projects in this news release. For a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources, as well as data verification procedures and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant factors, Canadian investors should refer to the Technical Reports for each of Coeur's properties as filed on SEDAR at sedar.com.

Average Spot Prices

3Q 2019 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 Average Gold Spot Price Per Ounce $ 1,472 $ 1,309 $ 1,304 $ 1,226 $ 1,213 Average Silver Spot Price Per Ounce $ 16.98 $ 14.88 $ 15.57 $ 14.54 $ 15.02 Average Zinc Spot Price Per Pound $ 1.07 $ 1.25 $ 1.23 $ 1.19 $ 1.15 Average Lead Spot Price Per Pound $ 0.92 $ 0.85 $ 0.92 $ 0.89 $ 0.95

