Euro Sun Completes Acquisition of All Outstanding Shares of Vilhelmina Minerals Inc.

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 - Euro Sun Mining Inc., (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to the press releases dated September 25, 2019 and October 9, 2019, it has completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Vilhelmina Minerals Inc. (“Vilhelmina”) that it currently does not own (the “Vilhelmina Acquisition”). Vilhelmina is an Ontario-incorporated company that holds a 46.9% ownership interest in Vilhelmina Mineral AB (“Vilhelmina Sub”), a private Swedish company which owns an interest in past producing mines in Sweden and Norway.



Pursuant to the Vilhelmina Acquisition, the Company acquired a total of 2,457,230 common shares of Vilhelmina from other existing shareholders of Vilhelmina (the “Vilhelmina Shareholders”) for a total purchase price of 9,088,235 common shares of the Company issued from treasury.

Vilhelmina Sub is currently re-permitting the past producing Stekenjokk copper mine in Sweden and the Joma Gruver copper mine just 60 km across the border from Stekenjokk in Norway.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley Gold and Copper Project located in west-central Romania.

