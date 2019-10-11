Capstone Mining to Release Q3 2019 Results on November 5, 2019

VANCOUVER, Oct. 10, 2019 - Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone") (TSX:CS) will release its 2019 third quarter results on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 after market close, followed by an investor conference call to be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:30 am (Eastern Time).

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Time: 11:30 am Eastern Time (8:30 am Pacific Time)

Dial in: North America: 1-888-390-0546, International: +416-764-8688

Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2110021/22F1E92F94A522B0BF4CD321053FFFC3

Replay: North America: 1-888-390-0541, International: +416-764-8677

Passcode: 447854#

The conference call replay will be available until November 13, 2019. Following the replay, an audio file will be available on Capstone's website at https://capstonemining.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Capstone Mining Corp.

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canadian base metals mining company, focused on copper. Our two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas State, Mexico. In addition, Capstone has the large scale 70% owned copper-iron Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile, in partnership with Korea Resources Corporation, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties. Capstone's strategy is to focus on the optimization of operations and assets in politically stable, mining-friendly regions, centred in the Americas. We are committed to the responsible development of our assets and the environments in which we operate. Our headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada and we are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information is available at www.capstonemining.com.

