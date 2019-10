Barrian Mining Triples Size of Troy Canyon Project and Announces Additional Gold Targets

VANCOUVER, Oct. 11, 2019 - Barrian Mining Corp. ("Barrian" or the "Company") (TSX-V: BARI, OTCQB: BARRF, FSE: BM5) is pleased to announce that it has staked an additional 40 contiguous mineral claims at its early stage Troy Canyon gold and silver project (the "Troy Canyon Project") located in Nye County, Nevada approximately 230 km north of Las Vegas.

Pursuant to the option agreement with Brocade Metals Corp., the new staking completed by Barrian brings the size of the Troy Canyon Project to 59 contiguous mineral claims totaling 493.30 hectares. The new staking was designed to cover recently identified gold in soil geochemical anomalies completed by a previous operator, which were never publicly released.

The historical soil geochemical survey covering the Troy Canyon Project and newly staked claims were completed during 2007. In total, 791 soil samples were collected along 120 metre (m) spaced north-south oriented gridlines at 60 m intervals (Figure 1). Of the 791 soils, a total of 41 samples returned greater than 20 parts-per-billion gold (ppb Au), greater than the 95th percentile, and up to 2.02 grams-per-tonne (g/t) Au in soil; in addition to greater than 0.25 g/t silver (Ag) and up to 36.6 g/t Ag in soil.

The results define a prominent greater than 50 ppb Au in soil anomaly extending a distance of 650 m southwest from the historical Locke Gold Mine portal. A 1.2 km north-south trending greater than 10 ppb Au in soil anomaly occurs that is coincident with the location of numerous historical adits and exploration pits. The gold and silver geochemical anomalies in the vicinity of the Locke Gold Mine and within the western Troy Canyon Project claims occurs within the same geologic environment along the contact between Cambrian limestone and shale rocks and Tertiary (23 Ma) Troy pluton. The claims effectively adds 2.4 km of additional strike length, up from 1.7 km, for a total of 4.2 km of gold prospective Cambrian limestone–Troy pluton contact strike length within the current Troy Canyon Project claims.

Maximilian Sali, CEO and Founder comments "Despite the early stage nature of the Troy Canyon gold silver Project, Barrian's initial data compilation and review efforts have successfully highlighted the potential of the Troy asset and significance of the Troy pluton contact zone in localizing gold and silver mineralization. Encouraged by these results we immediately took steps to secure additional claims."

Troy Canyon Summary

The early-stage Troy Canyon silver gold project is located in the Grant Range of eastern Nye County, Nevada, approximately 230 km north of Las Vegas. The project consists of 19 contiguous mineral claims that cover 158.86 hectares of land centered approximately on the historical Locke gold mine. High-grade gold mineralization occurs within massive quartz veins, vein breccias and narrower sheeted vein and stockwork zones. The quartz system is exposed for 300 meters along the sheared, northerly trending contact between hangingwall recrystallized limestone of Cambrian age and footwall quartz monzonite of the Tertiary (23 Ma) Troy pluton.

The Troy Gold-Silver Project has seen limited modern exploration effort, and was a former small producer. Gold mineralization was first identified at the project in 1867 and small-scale mining commenced in 1869. The most recent mining took place from 1948 to 1950 where 643 ounces of gold and 660 ounces of silver were reportedly produced from 1,859 tons of mineralized rock, at an average grade of 11.83 g/t gold (0.345 oz/t Au) and 12 g/t silver (0.355 oz/t Ag).

The area of the old Locke Mine in Troy Canyon hosts mesothermal gold and silver mineralization with potential for economically significant concentrations. Mesothermal systems typically are persistent to great depths. To date the system seen on the Troy Canyon Project has only been investigated over a vertical extent of approximately 180 metres, with the bulk of the work having been concentrated on the hanging wall of the quartz host.

Recent assessments (late 1980s to early 2000s) of the project by multiple companies include sampling of surface and underground quartz exposures, mine dumps, mineral processing facilities, and tailings piles. A 2004 geologic interpretation by Miranda Gold Corp indicated that stopes were developed on multiple 'stacked' north-trending, moderately east-dipping veins. Three of 13 underground stope rock grab samples reported by Miranda returned 47.8 g/t gold, 48.4 g/t gold, and a high of 576 g/t gold* (16.8 oz/ton Au). The remaining 10 rock samples collected from underground stope and adit wall outcrops returned values ranging from 0.017 g/t gold to 8.8 g/t gold, and from <0.2 g/t silver to 27 g/t silver.

In 2007, Portage Minerals Inc. completed exploration that included a property-wide soil geochemical survey, focused Induced Polarization (IP)/Resistivity and CSAMT (Controlled Source Audio-Magnetotelluric) geophysical surveys, and rock chip sampling and surveying of the main Locke mine underground workings. The soil geochemical program identified several zones of anomalous gold outbound of the mine and a northeast trending IP anomaly in the southeast part of the survey area.

Gold mineralization is associated with grey, late-stage vuggy, sugary limonitic quartz and minor sphalerite, galena and arsenopyrite, and a strong gold-bismuth correlation suggests that mineralization is part of an intrusive-related mesothermal gold vein system. Compiled data for the Troy Canyon Project reference only one exploration drill-hole which apparently was terminated in mineralized limestone before reaching the vein.

* NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Troy Canyon Project, Portage Minerals Inc., effective date February 5, 2007.

About Barrian Mining Corp.

Barrian Mining Corp. is a new gold exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing precious metal projects in the United States. Barrian's flagship Bolo Project, located 90km northeast of Tonopah Nevada, hosts Carlin type gold mineralization and is fully funded and permitted. In addition, Barrian has an earn-in option to acquire 100% of the "Sleeper Project" which is located in the historic Mogollon epithermal silver-gold mining district of New Mexico. Barrian has the option to acquire 100% of the Troy Canyon Project. Barrian is run by a strong management and technical team consisting of capital market and mining professionals with the goal of maximizing value for shareholders through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions. Barrian trades on the TSXV under the ticker symbol "BARI", on the OTC markets under the symbol "BARRF" and on the German (Frankfurt) exchanges using the ticker symbol "BM5".

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to the Troy Canyon Project has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a Director of Barrian and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle has verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

Historical soil geochemical samples were submitted to ALS Global ("ALS") laboratories, Reno, Nevada for 30 gram gold fire-assay and ICP-MS multi-element geochemical analysis. Quality assurance / quality control (QA/QC) measures included collection of 5% field duplicate samples, in conjunction with the internal QA/QC program of ALS, which includes routine duplicate, blank, and certified reference standard analysis throughout the sample preparation and analysis. Barrian detected no significant QA/QC issues during its review of the data. ALS is an International Standard (ISO/IEC) 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015 certified analytical testing laboratory. ALS is independent of Barrian and the Qualified Person.

