Tamino provides Update on Operations, IT and Social Media

MONTREAL, Oct. 11, 2019 - Tamino Minerals ("Tamino" or the "Company") (OTC Markets: TINO), Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, is pleased to confirm that it has a Property of Merit, or exploration target. Meaning it has great potential for precious metals such as gold and silver and certified by top geologists. And as mentioned before, Tamino has prepared a Geological Report on its El Volcan Property. We have a summary of this report on our website. Furthermore, the company will also be ready with its NI 43-101 Report soon once we present a Registration Statement to the SEC and the company becomes fully reporting.

Our targets do have tunnels and adits. Those sets of tunnels indicate that at depth we have substantial mineralization. We would also like to emphasize that Jorge Lopez, our Chief Geologist, sampled the property in 2018, and while only a limited number of samples from the vein have been assayed, the sampling project did find some very high grade gold and silver samples. Therefore, the NI 43-101 is very important for us to move forward with, being in such a rich, prolific gold mining area of Sonora, Mexico having nearby gold producing mines.

With a successful private placement as well as a sparked and inclined investor interest lately, we are moving closer to our goals. However, it is vital we continue to increase awareness and the company's exposure. And one of our new strategies being utilized is implementing SEO on the Company’s website:

Our IT staff is currently implementing SEO (search engine optimization) on the Company’s website using a methodology of strategies, techniques and tactics to increase the amount of visitors to our website by obtaining a high-ranking placement in the search results page of a search engine (SERP) — including Google, Bing, Yahoo! and other search engines. That will allow Tamino Minerals to be more visible among potential private investors and shareholders in the coming weeks and months. Also our IT social experts are working hard every day to increase Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin and Twitter followers followers by the thousands using the best social media methodologies.

In addition to its prolific gold mining area, Tamino has an ambitious, dedicated and experienced CEO and team, as well as industry liaisons and more newly sparked increase in awareness. The company has tremendous opportunity for growth and success. We are in the best position we have ever been in in years. We welcome investors to visit our website while we stay transparent and communicate daily. We will keep investors informed of upcoming developments in progress and we are very excited to move forward and have further acquisition targets of value being explored.

The website has integrated several tools, like for example a Newsletter and other features to get to know better our audience and assist the shareholders by allowing to make a better assessment of their investment in the company. We encourage our shareholders to subscribe to our newsletter filling out the form within the investor relations section.

Tamino Minerals Inc. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits within a prolific gold producing geologic state, Sonora. Examples like the Herradura, El Chanate, Mulatos, La India and La Colorada, all projects in Sonora have economic minable amounts of gold and are located close to our projects.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

